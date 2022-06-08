RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Kanye West and Chaney Jones reportedly break up

Odion Okonofua
Kanye West and Chaney Jones [Instagram/titaniummagazineofficiall]
Kanye West and Chaney Jones [Instagram/titaniummagazineofficiall]

According to TMZ, the couple allegedly called it quits after vacationing in Tokyo together.

The couple's relationship reportedly went south upon returning home from their Tokyo getaway in May.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones [Instagram/titaniummagazineofficiall]
Kanye West and Chaney Jones [Instagram/titaniummagazineofficiall]

The former couple still follow each other on Instagram even though she has deleted all their photos from her page.

West and Chaney first made the headlines in Feb after they were spotted partying together.

The music star was also spotted with his in-laws, Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott.

The get-together was a listening party for West’s upcoming album, “Donda 2,” at Nobu in Malibu.

Chaney and West started dating early in the year amid his messy split with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children
Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children

Kanye and Kim have been at loggerheads since they split last year.

Kim is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson while Kanye has been linked to several women.

He was first linked with International model, Irina Shynk.

This was followed by basketball dates with another model, Vinetria.

Most recently, the billionaire rapper has been seen on several dates with movie star Julia Fox.

Odion Okonofua

