Karen Nyamu welcomes second child with Samidoh, a baby girl

Ms Nyamu updated her fans of the arrival of her newborn with a photo holding the baby girl's little hand, with the caption: "We give you [God] all the glory. Grateful."

The former Jubilee politician delivered her baby on Saturday February 26, 2022.

Ms Nyamu dropped out of the race for a Woman Representative seat in 2017, after losing at the Jubilee party primaries and is seeking to be elected as the next Senator of Nairobi County come August 9, 2022.

Having kicked off her campaigns with the UDA brigade, the politician will be eager to get back on the campaign trail.

While congratulating her on her safe delivery, Nyamu's fitness instructor Prince Arakaki encouraged her to get back as soon as she could.

"Congratulations on your new baby. Few weeks and then we snap back," the instructor encouraged.

Pulse Live Kenya

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's tumultuous love affair

The City politician went public with her pregnancy in August 2021, as she accused her baby daddy Samidoh - with whom she has a son - of domestic abuse.

Nyamu at the time narrated that the incident happened over a trip to Mombasa, which she said was work-related.

The politician went on to accuse the Kikuyu Benga musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 (Pro Max) which retailed at about Sh150,000 at the time.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti [Maximum Security Prison]. I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he check all around until he found me,” she narrated, revealing for the first time that she had gotten pregnant by him for a second time.

Prior to the public spat, in February 2021, Karen had confirmed that the Kikuyu singer is the father to her son Sam Muchoki Jnr after months’ of speculations.

In March, Samidoh confirmed that indeed he had an affair with Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their first son.

Samidoh regretted that he had put his family (with wife Edday Nderitu), and himself in a bad situation. He, however, emphasised that he had never considered leaving his wife of 11 years, for another woman.