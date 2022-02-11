List of celebrity couples who have been together for long #ValswithPulse

There are those who seem to have the magic wand in life. A successful business coupled with great family life is the jackpot and when a couple is able to do it at the same time, we have a power couple.

And now that Valentine's Day is around the corner, we've compiled a list of your favorite celebrity couples who have been together for over five years, living a scandal-free life.

Being the month of love we celebrate all the lovely couples featured on our list!

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Swahili news anchors Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla tied the knot in a fancy wedding in 2007. They met while they were still working at Radio Salaam in Mombasa County.

Rashid said he had heard her voice on radio, and was eager to meet her in person. They have three children together.

Lulu and Rashid, became the first Kenyan couple to host TV news together, and they are always impressing their followers and fans with their eye-catching sense of fashion.

In April 2021, they celebrated three years since being paired together on Nipashe Wikendi.

You might be wondering how it feels working with your spouse in the same office. There are those who call it couple goals while for others is a big no. However, Lulu says that despite maintaining high levels of professionalism while anchoring news with her hubby, people always watch to see if they have issues through their body language.

Nameless and Wahu

Musicians David Mathenge 'Nameless' and his wife Wahu Kagwi continue to serve couple goals year in, year out.

On December 26, 2021 the couple marked 24 years since they started dating. Wahu shared a TBT photo with her husband, revealing that they had dated for close to eight years before getting married officially.

In September 2021, the lovebirds, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

“September 10th 2005.... I got on a boat... Sailed across a lake and said 'I do' to my campus sweetheart,” wrote Wahu.

Njugugh and Celestine Ndinda

Celebrated Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani 'Njugush' and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye' are among the most loved celebrity couples in Kenya.

The two are endearing for what many have described as making love look easy and genuine.

Njugush and Wakavinye started dating while in College at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC).

In 2016, the two (college sweethearts) got married in a lavish wedding ceremony and have been blessed with a son named Tugi. They have been together for six years since officiating their union.

In 2019, Njugush disclosed that during their dating period, he was so broke to a point he could not afford a presentable ring for his proposal.

Fred Obachi Machoka and Sophie

Veteran media personality and Radio Citizen presenter Fred Obachi Machoka has been married for the past 41 years.

In December 2019, Machoka and his wife Sophie celebrated 40 years of marriage in a colourful ceremony held at their ranch in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Renewing their wedding vows, Machoka, who prides in the moniker 'the blackest man in black Africa', serenaded his wife as they hosted their close family and friends for their special event.

Everyone in the invite-only event was full of glee as they watched a couple, who had been immersed in love for 40 blissful years, make their vows to stick together yet again.

Boniface Mwangi and Hellen Njeri

Human Rights activist Boniface Mwangi and his wife Hellen Njeri officiated their union in March, 2008.

The award-winning photojournalist had proposed to Njeri in the presence of her parents, friends, and work colleagues.

On many occasions, Mwangi has described his wife as his biggest support system.

The couple is blessed with three kids.

“Njeri had sworn that she would never marry a journalist, a politician, or a younger man. I was a journalist who wanted to join politics and slightly younger than her,” Mwangi said sometime back.

Juacali and Lilly Asigo

King of Genge, Jua Cali, and his wife Lilly Asigo have been married for over eight years now and have been blessed with three children.

Jua Cali revealed that his wife Lilly started out as a fan. He spotted her in a crowd at a college concert as she was singing all his songs word-for-word and that really amazed him. She later went backstage to take photos and that is when Juacali talked to her for the first time and as they say, the rest is history.

Wyre and Hanifa

Legendary dancehall musician Wyre is among celebrities who had managed to keep their relationship under the carpet despite his celebrity status.

Wyre met his wife at The Carnivore Restaurant in the early 2000s after she asked him to sign an autograph for her sister. They got married in 2008 after dating for a while. Together they have a son named Lion.

“My family is what drives me as a person. They are my everything. Whatever I do is related to making sure they are safe and live a good life,” Wyre said in a past interview.

In 2018, Wyre and his wife Hanifa renewed their wedding vows after spending 10 years together.

Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira

Renowned creative, director-actor Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira have been together for over eight years.

Abel married Judy Nyawira in November 2014 and they are blessed with an adorable daughter.

They met at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) and dated during Abel’s last semester of his final year.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti

Kaka Empire CEO Kennedy Ombima 'King Kaka' and his wife Nana Owiti have been together since before his transition from 'Rabbit', his former stage name to his current 'King Kaka'.

The musician proposed to Ms Owiti in 2018 during his Eastlando Royalty album launch.

King Kaka and Nana have been together for years and are blessed with two kids - a son and a daughter.

Nancy Onyancha and Joab Mwaura

Former K24 Swahili news anchor Nancy Onyancha got married to her colleague and Special Features Editor Joab Mwaura in 2018.

The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding that was only attended by close friends and family members.

They went public about their relationship a few months to their wedding. Currently, Onyancha works at KBC and Mwaura is a freelance journalist.

John Allan Namu and Sheena Makena

Investigative reporter John Allan Namu got married to Sheena Makena, who was his boss at the Standard Group. The two met while she worked as an editor at KTN and Namu was just an intern.

They, later on, left KTN and they now work in their own production company called Africa Uncensored. Namu is the CEO while Makena is a Senior Editor.

They are blessed with four kids.

Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi

Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura met his wife Joyce Omondi while they both worked for the S.K Macharia-owned TV station.

Waihiga was at the time working as a Sports News anchor while Joyce worked as the host of the Sunday morning gospel show Rauka.

Ms Omondi later quit the station and went abroad for studies, before she returned and they got married in an invites-only wedding in Naivasha, in 2016.

Joyce, has returned to Citizen TV in 2022 after Kambua’s exit.

Amina Abdi and John Rabar

NTV’s Amina Abdi got married to her boss while she worked for Homeboyz Radio in an affair that was secretly guarded until recently.

John Rabar, who was the station's CEO, met Amina when she joined Homeboyz Radio School where she emerged top of her class and landed a job at the radio station.

They are blessed with a son.

Jamila Mohammed and Ahmed

Jamila Mohammed’s husband spotted her on TV and fell in love with her and they are now counting more than a decade together.

Linus Kaikai and Jacinta Mueni

Award-winning journalist Linus Kaikai met his wife Jacinta Mueni Kaikai in 2005 and they wedded in 2012.