Khaligraph Jones and Georgina reveal their third-born child [Photo]

The news came as a surprise to many as the couple kept the pregnancy and birth of their thirdborn under wraps.

The rapper was the first one to break the news on social media, sharing a video of himself holding the newborn and singing the song Girl Like You, hinting that their thirdborn might be a baby girl.

Shortly afterward, Georgina updated her fans on the first few days with her newest addition.

"Some of the jokes in the movie were pitiaing me. I kept asking my love why people were laughing and he told me to write all of them down he would explain them at home," indicating that they may have been out on a family movie night.

The couple has three children, the eldest one being Amali, followed by Baby Lu who was born on October 11, 2020.

Georgina has shared details of both deliveries online, indicating some challenges she has faced.

“I did it! I got my VBAC. 11/10/20 12:58 am, after having a caesarean birth *emergency* with my first child (Amali), I had a safe vag delivery with my second. Baby Lu.

“That was only after changing hospitals twice, switching doctors last-minute and believing in myself. Through prayer and screaming during labour, I delivered my son. I’m a happy and tired mum of two now! #2 weeks Btw I forgot how hard having a newborn is and breastfeeding,” Georgina wrote at the time.