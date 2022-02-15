RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Kim Kardashian allegedly worried ‘someone will hurt Pete’ because of Kanye

Odion Okonofua

Kanye West has become notorious for calling Pete Davidson demeaning names.

Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat] [Instagram/KimKardashian] [Instagram/PeteDavidson]

Kim Kardashian is allegedly worried that someone might hurt her new lover Pete Davidson, following estranged husband Kanye West’s social media attacks on the “Saturday Night Live” star.

West shared a text message he allegedly got from his estranged wife about the danger he is putting him through.

"U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the message read.

American rapper Kanye West and Pete Davidson [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat] [Instagram/PeteDavidson]
American rapper Kanye West and Pete Davidson

The rapper then captioned the alleged text message with a truce post.

"UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I'M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF."

The rapper also shared more of his supposed exchange with Kardashian.

“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kardashian allegedly wrote to West, who responded, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever.”

The rapper also shared more of his supposed exchange with Kardashian.
The rapper also shared more of his supposed exchange with Kardashian. Pulse Nigeria

The billionaire rapper hasn't been exactly friendly towards his estranged wife's lover since their relationship began.

He called the comedian a d*ck head about a month ago.

Kanye hasn't refrained from calling the 'Saturday Night Live' star 'Skete.'

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

