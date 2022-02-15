Kim Kardashian allegedly worried ‘someone will hurt Pete’ because of Kanye

West shared a text message he allegedly got from his estranged wife about the danger he is putting him through.

"U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the message read.

The rapper then captioned the alleged text message with a truce post.

"UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I'M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF."

The rapper also shared more of his supposed exchange with Kardashian.

“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kardashian allegedly wrote to West, who responded, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever.”

The billionaire rapper hasn't been exactly friendly towards his estranged wife's lover since their relationship began.

He called the comedian a d*ck head about a month ago.

Kanye hasn't refrained from calling the 'Saturday Night Live' star 'Skete.'

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.