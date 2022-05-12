RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

King Alami's 5-page love letter to Noti Flow on their 1st anniversary

Dennis Milimo

I have seen many women but you will always be the apple of my eye - Alami to Noti

King Alami and Noti Flow
King Alami and Noti Flow

Kenyan rapper Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow has received a five-page (hand written) love letter from her girlfriend King Alami as they mark one year of being in a romantic relationship.

In the letter, Alami poured out her heart to Noti, confessing how deep she has fallen in love with the Foto moto hi-maker.

She also talked about all the challenges and obstacles they have been through as a couple for the past one year.

King Alami and Noti Flow
King Alami and Noti Flow

“I want to spend the rest of my life with you and I would never leave you alone. If you live to be 100 years old, I would live for just one more day to make sure you pass away in peace.

"As we grow together things will never change, I will continue to fall in love with you each day. Meeting you was destiny, coming your best friend was a choice, but I had no control falling in love with you. I will never stop loving you, respecting you, appreciating you.

"I have seen many women but you will always be the apple of my eye. You are my queen and you deserve to be treated like royalty,” reads the letter in part.

King Alami went on to describe Noti as queen who deserves to be pampered and cared for all the time.

King Alami and Noti Flow
King Alami and Noti Flow
King Alami and Noti Flow
King Alami and Noti Flow King Alami and Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya

“Happy one year anniversary to my Queen 👑 she does everything and anything for me without asking 😭 ❤️ ✨ Some people believe there is one. The one who points your way to the sun. A person they believe makes them complete. The one who will support when facing defeat.

Adding that; “You are my angel, my one and only, My forever love, so we'll never be lonely.

You've brought to my life all your love and care. It made me see when I realized how rare

It is to meet your angel, or their soulmate 🥺🥺🔐❤️but I’m glad I found mine and it’s you Noti Flow. I love you so fucking much and I pray we stay forever together,”.

The two went public as a couple in May 2021, at a time Noti was coming out as gay.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

