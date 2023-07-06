The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

5 ways to ask your partner for 'mechi' politely

Fabian Simiyu

Intimacy is an important aspect of a healthy and fulfilling relationship

Couple playing with their pet
Couple playing with their pet

When you're in a committed and loving relationship, it's natural for intimacy and sexual connection to be a part of your journey together.

Knowing how to express your desires and ask for sex in a respectful and considerate manner can strengthen your bond and enhance your shared intimacy.

Here are some tips on how to initiate sex between you and your partner if you are in the mood.

Couple kissing
Couple kissing Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Sleeping naked together can create a sense of intimacy and closeness in a relationship.

It allows for greater physical contact and easier access to each other's bodies, which can enhance the sexual aspect of the relationship.

The act of sleeping without clothing can promote skin-to-skin contact, leading to increased feelings of connection and arousal.

READ: Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

Massaging your spouse's body can be a sensual and intimate activity that enhances the connection between partners.

A person being massaged
A person being massaged Pulse Live Kenya

The act of touch and caring gestures during a massage can awaken arousal and ignite desire in your spouse.

The physical contact, coupled with the nurturing aspect of providing a massage, can create a relaxing and pleasurable experience for both partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

It allows for the exploration and appreciation of each other's bodies, fostering a deeper sense of intimacy.

Engaging in seductive poses, lying in bed in a sexual manner, or intentionally bending in front of your partner to suggest desire are actions that can contribute to a heightened sense of intimacy and sexual tension in a consensual and mutually enjoyable relationship.

Couple smiling at each other
Couple smiling at each other Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisses have long been associated with intimacy and romantic connections, often evoking thoughts and desires of making love.

The act of kissing can be incredibly passionate and arousing, as it involves physical closeness, sensation, and the exchange of affection.

A kiss can serve as a powerful trigger for sexual thoughts and desires, awakening the senses and igniting a deep longing for further intimacy.

It can be a prelude to more intimate activities, setting the stage for a passionate and intimate encounter between partners.

ADVERTISEMENT
A couple kissing
A couple kissing Pulse Live Kenya

Engaging in consensual and mutually pleasurable physical touch, including focusing on stimulating areas, can be a way to create a heightened sense of arousal and desire between partners.

Exploring and stimulating erogenous zones can be a part of foreplay, enhancing the sexual experience and building anticipation for sexual intimacy.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

21 jaw-dropping looks by Kate Kamau that will elevate your style game! [Photos]

21 jaw-dropping looks by Kate Kamau that will elevate your style game! [Photos]

5 electric house appliances ballooning your power bill

5 electric house appliances ballooning your power bill

5 ways to ask your partner for 'mechi' politely

5 ways to ask your partner for 'mechi' politely

American Popstar Meghan Trainor welcomes second child, another boy

American Popstar Meghan Trainor welcomes second child, another boy

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

5 reasons to exercise more during the cold season

5 reasons to exercise more during the cold season

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Successful women are more likely to seek divorce [istockphoto]

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Jay Z' mother marries lesbian partner

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

Naomi Campbell announces the birth of her son via instagram post [Instagram/ Naomicampbell]

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

How a church stole my lover [Shuttershock]

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man