Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married

Odion Okonofua
The popular drummer and his boo, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

According to PageSix, The pair were spotted in traditional wedding garb at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa.

It was attended by the Kardashian’s grandmother, Maa mony Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy, could be seen standing by their sides.

This is coming a month after the couple had a fake wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

According to PageSix, the couple had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license, sources familiar with the situation revealed.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” the source revealed.

The records of marriage licenses in that district also revealed the couple never had any nuptials.

If the marriage had taken place it would have been Kourtney's first marriage and Baker's third attempt at marriage.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged during a beachfront proposal in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.

Kourtney has three children with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Baker proposed to Kourtney in 2021 in a beautiful, expensive and intimate ceremony.

