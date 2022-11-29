KTN anchor Purity Museo married the love of her life at a private wedding held on one of the sandy beaches in Mombasa.
KTN anchor holds dreamy beach wedding ceremony on her birthday [Photos]
Triple blessings as the news anchor celebrated her wedding, birthday and masters degree in November
News of the wedding was shared by her friend and fellow journalist Caren Kibett who works as a sports anchor at KBC.
Kibet was one of the bridesmaids at the invite-only wedding who were honoured to share the special day with the newlywed couple.
“Look who got married to the love of her life on her birthday (27/11/22) congratulations Purity Museo on your nuptials. God takes all the glory! Mungu awabariki,” Caren captioned photos of the wedding.
The bride rocked a white sleeveless dress with a V neckline as her maids donned one-shoulder cyan dresses.
Museo and her husband exchanged their vows by the beach in Nyali, on an altar decorated with white roses.
The identity of her new hubby remains a closely guarded secret only known to close family and friends.
Other than celebrating her wedding on her birthday, November was a special month for Museo because she also graduated from Daystar University with a Masters's Degree in Media and Communication.
“For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord…. My name is Purity Museo today I graduate with a Master of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from Daystar University.
“I am passionate about communication and media. I am the future of effective communication. I know the burden that’s in my heart and I am staying on course till I fulfil my purpose here on earth. So help me God,” she shared photos of herself in her graduation gown.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke