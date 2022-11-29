KTN anchor holds dreamy beach wedding ceremony on her birthday [Photos]

News of the wedding was shared by her friend and fellow journalist Caren Kibett who works as a sports anchor at KBC.

Kibet was one of the bridesmaids at the invite-only wedding who were honoured to share the special day with the newlywed couple.

“Look who got married to the love of her life on her birthday (27/11/22) congratulations Purity Museo on your nuptials. God takes all the glory! Mungu awabariki,” Caren captioned photos of the wedding.

The bride rocked a white sleeveless dress with a V neckline as her maids donned one-shoulder cyan dresses.

Museo and her husband exchanged their vows by the beach in Nyali, on an altar decorated with white roses.

The identity of her new hubby remains a closely guarded secret only known to close family and friends.

Other than celebrating her wedding on her birthday, November was a special month for Museo because she also graduated from Daystar University with a Masters's Degree in Media and Communication.

“For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord…. My name is Purity Museo today I graduate with a Master of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from Daystar University.