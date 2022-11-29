RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

KTN anchor holds dreamy beach wedding ceremony on her birthday [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Triple blessings as the news anchor celebrated her wedding, birthday and masters degree in November

Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa
Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa

KTN anchor Purity Museo married the love of her life at a private wedding held on one of the sandy beaches in Mombasa.

News of the wedding was shared by her friend and fellow journalist Caren Kibett who works as a sports anchor at KBC.

Kibet was one of the bridesmaids at the invite-only wedding who were honoured to share the special day with the newlywed couple.

Look who got married to the love of her life on her birthday (27/11/22) congratulations Purity Museo on your nuptials. God takes all the glory! Mungu awabariki,” Caren captioned photos of the wedding.

Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa
Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

The bride rocked a white sleeveless dress with a V neckline as her maids donned one-shoulder cyan dresses.

Museo and her husband exchanged their vows by the beach in Nyali, on an altar decorated with white roses.

The identity of her new hubby remains a closely guarded secret only known to close family and friends.

Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa
Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa
Photos from Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya
Caren Kibet attending Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa
Caren Kibet attending Purity Museo's wedding in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

Other than celebrating her wedding on her birthday, November was a special month for Museo because she also graduated from Daystar University with a Masters's Degree in Media and Communication.

For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord…. My name is Purity Museo today I graduate with a Master of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from Daystar University.

I am passionate about communication and media. I am the future of effective communication. I know the burden that’s in my heart and I am staying on course till I fulfil my purpose here on earth. So help me God,” she shared photos of herself in her graduation gown.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cucumber: The health benefits of this fruit will leave you speechless

Cucumber: The health benefits of this fruit will leave you speechless

KTN anchor holds dreamy beach wedding ceremony on her birthday [Photos]

KTN anchor holds dreamy beach wedding ceremony on her birthday [Photos]

Fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

Fairytale bride: The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

The way of men - How the 1st inaugural men's event went down

The way of men - How the 1st inaugural men's event went down

DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage salad

DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage salad

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

5 foods that help wounds heal faster

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Trending

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

5 body language signs you're about to break up

5 body language signs you're about to break up

Women cheat almost as much as men but hardly get caught [Dreamstime]

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is