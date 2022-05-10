KTN boss Laban Cliff and wife welcome baby number three [Photos]

Standard Media Group Chief of Staff Laban Cliff Onserio and his wife Laura Damaris have welcomed baby number three into their family.
Actor Baha & girlfriend have also welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family
The KTN news anchor shared the good news with his fans and followers with a revelation that they had named their bundle of joy Labella M.N. Cliff.
“This Day, unto us a child is born. We have named her Labella M. N. Cliff. The beautiful one.
"Happy Mother’s Day to my First Lady #LauraCliff. “My mother, Grace N. My Late Mother In Love .M. Hilda Shikutwa. Mama, What a Gift you are to us, Your Twin Brothers Can’t wait to meet you,” shared Laban Cliff.
Laban and Laura who officiated their union back in 2018 were blessed with a set of twins in March 2020.
Baha and Georgina Njenga welcome a bouncing baby girl
On the other hand, former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga also welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.
“She Came on my Birthday😭😍🥳. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her Momma are doing great and being taken care of here Komarock Modern. It’s a whole rollercoaster of how things happened😂😍 Can’t wait to take you guys through the journey❤️. We Love You🥰 A.N.K💖,” Tyler Mbaya wrote.
Mbaya and Georgina went public with their pregnancy on March 28, 2022, with a series of exquisite baby bump photos that were shared on Instagram.
“Never been this excited🤩 to meet someone in my Life!🥹👶🏾 Stay Tuned on YT at 3:30pm😉 #GeeAndTy🖤❤️,” said Tyler Mbaya.
Georgina went on to confess that her pregnancy journey was never easy.
“When I first found out about you,I was happy and scared at the same time💀😂but one thing I knew for real I needed you🖤😍The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it😫🥺We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you😍 new video on my yt channel at 3:30 pm #geeandty🖤♥️,” Georgina Njenga wrote.
