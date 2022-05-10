RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

KTN boss Laban Cliff and wife welcome baby number three [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Actor Baha & girlfriend have also welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family

Standard Media Group Chief of Staff Laban Cliff Onserio and his wife Laura Damaris have welcomed baby number three into their family.

The KTN news anchor shared the good news with his fans and followers with a revelation that they had named their bundle of joy Labella M.N. Cliff.

“This Day, unto us a child is born. We have named her Labella M. N. Cliff. The beautiful one.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my First Lady #LauraCliff. “My mother, Grace N. My Late Mother In Love .M. Hilda Shikutwa. Mama, What a Gift you are to us, Your Twin Brothers Can’t wait to meet you,” shared Laban Cliff.

Laban and Laura who officiated their union back in 2018 were blessed with a set of twins in March 2020.

On the other hand, former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga also welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family.

“She Came on my Birthday😭😍🥳. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her Momma are doing great and being taken care of here Komarock Modern. It’s a whole rollercoaster of how things happened😂😍 Can’t wait to take you guys through the journey❤️. We Love You🥰 A.N.K💖,” Tyler Mbaya wrote.

Mbaya and Georgina went public with their pregnancy on March 28, 2022, with a series of exquisite baby bump photos that were shared on Instagram.

“Never been this excited🤩 to meet someone in my Life!🥹👶🏾 Stay Tuned on YT at 3:30pm😉 #GeeAndTy🖤❤️,” said Tyler Mbaya.

Georgina went on to confess that her pregnancy journey was never easy.

“When I first found out about you,I was happy and scared at the same time💀😂but one thing I knew for real I needed you🖤😍The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it😫🥺We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you😍 new video on my yt channel at 3:30 pm #geeandty🖤♥️,” Georgina Njenga wrote.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

