KTN News anchor Sharon Momanyi officially engaged [Photos]

The beautiful news anchor was proposed to by her fiancé during their son’s second birthday party.

The big question caught Momanyi by surprise leaving her speechless for a moment before she finally gathered her courage back and responded to her fiancé.

The birthday party which doubled up as an engagement party had a small number of close friends and family who cheered the two love birds as they made the new step in their relationship.

Upon sharing the moment on her social media pages, online fans and friends also did not hide their joy for them.

Here are some of their reactions;

michellengele Awww congratulations Sharon! Wishing you a happy marriage

jacquemaribe Me likey hunnie...bridesmaids rehearsing already 😂😂😂

george_maringa Whoop whoop!! 🥳🥳🥳 Congratulations

mercymaroma Awww. Congratulations Sharon. Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness ❤️❤️❤️❤️

akisawandera 😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations my love.. To eternity for you two

shazz_kosgey Here. For. It.!! Congratulations hun 🎉👏🏾 a wedding we have!!

yourgirlfil CONGRATULATIONS DEAR!!!!!! Mabrook 🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🥳🥳

mashirima_kapombe 😍😍😍😍 Congratulations dear

Momanyi and her fiancé welcomed their first child together in 2020, this was after months of keeping the pregnancy a secret.

She later however let the cat out of the bag when anchoring prime-time news.

“Oh Look! It’s my adorable, little co-anchor 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #BestGiftEver#Ohbaby,” said Sharon Momanyi.

Sharon Momanyi who doubles up as KTN News Special Features Editor later held a beautiful baby shower, days before she delivered.

Momanyi penned a sweet message wishing her son a happy second birthday which read,"Two fast!! Happy second birthday KK! ❤️ You are a Child of God. You are wonderfully made.Dearly loved, And precious in His sight."

In 2018, Momanyi got promoted to the position of Features Editor at KTN, days after she won the Media Council of Kenya's Annual Journalism Excellence Award (AJEA) - Journalist of the Year, 2018 award.

Sharon Momanyi and her son Pulse Live Kenya

"God qualifies the called! New role begins as Features Editor at KTN News. So thrilled to be on this learning curve with the great storytellers that are my colleagues. Kazi iendelee, ama namna gani?" said Sharon Momanyi.