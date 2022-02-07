Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd child with Travis Scott

The makeup mogul announced the big news via her Instagram page on Monday, February 7, 2022, posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s hand.

“💙 2/2/22,” Jenner captioned the pic.

Pulse Nigeria

She also shared several gifts she received for her child from family and friends via her Instagram Story.

Congratulations to the couple.

The news about the billionaire cosmetic mogul's pregnancy first broke in August 2021.

Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.

Pulse Live Uganda

In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.