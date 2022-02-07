RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd child with Travis Scott

Odion Okonofua

Storm has a new sibling!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott [Instagram/KylieJenner]
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott [Instagram/KylieJenner]

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has welcomed a second child with partner Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul announced the big news via her Instagram page on Monday, February 7, 2022, posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s hand.

“💙 2/2/22,” Jenner captioned the pic.

Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd child with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd child with Travis Scott Pulse Nigeria

She also shared several gifts she received for her child from family and friends via her Instagram Story.

Congratulations to the couple.

The news about the billionaire cosmetic mogul's pregnancy first broke in August 2021.

Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.

Kylie shows off baby bump
Kylie shows off baby bump Pulse Live Uganda

In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.

He, however, denied the allegations.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

