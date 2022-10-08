Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

Siaya Governor James Orengo had the honour of walking his daughter Lavender Orengo down the aisle during her wedding on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Lavender Orengo married the love of her life Albert in a ceremony held in the upmarket suburbs of Karen, Nairobi.
Among the attendees included former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo and Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.
The bride was dressed in a sleeveless white gown while the groom rocked a blue suit.
The couple had earlier done a traditional wedding at Orengo’s rural home Ramunde, Ugenya constituency in Siaya County.
