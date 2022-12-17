ADVERTISEMENT
Steve Ogolla proposes to Cebbie Koks in beautiful affair [Video]

Amos Robi

Congratulations Cebbie and Steve!

Stve Ogolla proposes to Cebbie Koks
Stve Ogolla proposes to Cebbie Koks

City lawyer Steve Ogolla and Elseba Awour Kokeyo popularly known as Cebbie Koks Nyasego are husband and wife to be after a beautiful proposal to which Cebbie said yes.

An excited Cebbie commenting on the proposal said she was optimistic about good plans ahead of her life and prayed for better days ahead.

"Its Only Him, the Lord, Who searches the hearts and minds of a man, rewarding each one of us according to our intentions and deeds.

"He created us, beautifully and wonderfully and blessed each one of us with a choice and said that, our ears shall hear a word behind us saying, “This is the way, walk in it,” when you turn to the right or when you turn to the left, he goes ahead of you and it's the way.

"Lord, protect us, go ahead of us and scatter the darkness or evil planted in our ways. Before I was born, you already established your plans on my path, my your will be done,” Cebbie said.

The proposal received tens of congratulatory messages from friends and family:

veshashaillan Aaaaaaaw I’m in tears soooooo beautiful 😍 😍😍 congratulation

rue.baby Daaammnnnn 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

mercysandy May the Good Lord go before you and protect your marriage.I will clap for others until when it's my turn.May God bring a good man along my way too

kinsleyadyrel 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations my the good lord go before you and bless your marriage ❤️❤️

Cebbie Koks bridal shower
Cebbie Koks bridal shower Cebbie Koks bridal shower Pulse Live Kenya

mukamicarolmweta Whatever started in prayers shall be sustained by prayers and accomplished in prayers

nyar_madam Amen amen amen my love!!!!! I am so happy for you!!!! Sasa why am I shedding a tear! May your wedding be a whole success and may God bless your marriage my sweetie Cebbie!!!!

Cebbie said yes just days after she was treated to a beautiful bridal shower that was attended by her close friends and family.

The couple is expected to tie the knot later in the month.

