5 power couples expecting newborns

It is often said that artistes are a reflection of any given society; whatever they do is likely going to tell how society is.

At the same time, a good number of our celebrities have invited their fans into their lives by sharing almost everything they do in their daily lives including but not limited to, their kitchen, celebrations like birthdays and weddings as well as pregnancy announcements baby bumps, and the birth of newborns.

Some of our celebrities however keep their lives secret and share little or none of their family lives with the world.

In this article, we look at some of the celebrities who have made public their pregnancies and are expecting to get their babies soon. Although a good number of celebrities have given birth there is still a number who are still expecting their bundles of joy.

Zia Bett Nyamari

Zia is the wife to rapper Nyashinski and although she has not said a thing concerning her pregnancy, the entrepreneur has shared photos on her social media platforms with a baby bump showing.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Diana Marua

Diana Marua is a household name one of the reasons being she is married to musician Bahati. She is a woman who loves to invite her fans into her family life and shares almost everything that goes down in her family and also a woman who stands by her husband at all times.

The digital content creator shared the good news of her pregnancy from the first day and she has told the journey up to date although there was a time between September 14 to October 4 that she went silent on all her socials. But all is well and she still is expecting her baby possibly before the end of 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

3. Felicity Shiru

Felicity Shiru and her fiancée content creator Robert Ndegwa alias Thee Pluto also announced the pregnancy of Shiru and have also held a baby shower and a baby gender reveal for their expected baby.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

4. Carey Priscilla

The Instagram model and makeup artist announced that she is expecting her second child at a beautiful party in a Machakos hotel and invited some of their friends.

Pulse Live Kenya

5. Carol Katrue

Carol Katrue and Peter Miracle Baby are another couple that shared the news of pregnancy on October 11. The two do their music together since Miracle Baby and the Sailors Gang split.

Pulse Live Kenya