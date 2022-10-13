5 power couples expecting newborns

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Masia Wambua

Here is a list of five couples who announced their pregnancies and are due to get their bundles of joy in the near future.

Celebrities Carol Katrue, Zia Bett, Felicity Shiru and Diana Marua
Celebrities Carol Katrue, Zia Bett, Felicity Shiru and Diana Marua

Being a celebrity in any sector comes with high expectations and a sense of responsibility as in most cases, society weighs itself in the way some of the celebrities behave themselves.

It is often said that artistes are a reflection of any given society; whatever they do is likely going to tell how society is.

At the same time, a good number of our celebrities have invited their fans into their lives by sharing almost everything they do in their daily lives including but not limited to, their kitchen, celebrations like birthdays and weddings as well as pregnancy announcements baby bumps, and the birth of newborns.

Some of our celebrities however keep their lives secret and share little or none of their family lives with the world.

In this article, we look at some of the celebrities who have made public their pregnancies and are expecting to get their babies soon. Although a good number of celebrities have given birth there is still a number who are still expecting their bundles of joy.

  1. Zia Bett Nyamari

Zia is the wife to rapper Nyashinski and although she has not said a thing concerning her pregnancy, the entrepreneur has shared photos on her social media platforms with a baby bump showing.

Zia Bett, Nyashinski's wife
Zia Bett, Nyashinski's wife Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Fans speculate Nyashinski and Zia are expecting 2nd child [Photo]

2. Diana Marua

Diana Marua is a household name one of the reasons being she is married to musician Bahati. She is a woman who loves to invite her fans into her family life and shares almost everything that goes down in her family and also a woman who stands by her husband at all times.

The digital content creator shared the good news of her pregnancy from the first day and she has told the journey up to date although there was a time between September 14 to October 4 that she went silent on all her socials. But all is well and she still is expecting her baby possibly before the end of 2022.

READ: Fans show Diana Marua love as she posts her picture after a long time

Diana Marua
Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

3. Felicity Shiru

Felicity Shiru and her fiancée content creator Robert Ndegwa alias Thee Pluto also announced the pregnancy of Shiru and have also held a baby shower and a baby gender reveal for their expected baby.

Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto
Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Felicity Shiru and fiancé Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Thee Pluto and fiancé reveal baby's gender in beautiful baby shower [ Video]

4. Carey Priscilla

The Instagram model and makeup artist announced that she is expecting her second child at a beautiful party in a Machakos hotel and invited some of their friends.

Carrey Priscilla and her husband Benito Muriu
Carrey Priscilla and her husband Benito Muriu Pulse Live Kenya

5. Carol Katrue

Carol Katrue and Peter Miracle Baby are another couple that shared the news of pregnancy on October 11. The two do their music together since Miracle Baby and the Sailors Gang split.

Carol Katrue, Miracle Baby's fiance during baby bump's photo shoot
Carol Katrue, Miracle Baby's fiance during baby bump's photo shoot Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miracle Baby announces pregnancy with fiancée

Some of the celebrities are expected to hold their babies before the end of 2022 while some will be expecting their in early 2023.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

