Love at first flight: Romantic story of Captains Sally and Waigwa [Video]

Captain Waigwa met Captain Sally as she was transitioning from a flight attendant to become a pilot and now, they are raising a family together.

Captain Sally Ombewa and her husband, Captain Kariuki Waigwa
Just like any other profession, it is not unusual for pilots to get married to their colleagues, and why not?

Factors such as understanding each other’s unique career demands, appreciating the vagaries of a work schedule, and experiencing the struggles associated with career progression.

Captain Sally Ombewa and her husband, Captain Kariuki Waigwa Pulse Live Kenya

In the same breath, they know each other’s challenges such as being away from each other for extended periods and conflicting schedules.

This February we look at the inspiring story of Captain Sally Ombewa and her husband, Captain Kariuki Waigwa.

Sally was previously working as a flight attendant at Kenya Airways before transitioning to the flight deck to later become a captain. It is during this transition that the two met.

We met at the Kenya School of flying, he was my first flight instructor, did my first flight with Kariuki so yeah... That’s how we met,” Sally said in a past interview.

After leaving Wilson, Captain Kariuki got a job as a first officer at Kenya Airways and shortly after Sally joined the company.

The two love birds are raising two children whom Sally says have taught her to be a better person.

Work-life balance for me was my biggest challenge because it is a very demanding career so we try to put support systems in place,” she added.

Captain Sally commanded her last flight with KQ in February 2021 and was accompanied by her husband to work that morning.

She had joined as a flight attendant more than 20 years ago and left as a captain.

I have been here for 20 years so literally my whole life adult life, that's all I’ve known. I'm happy to just see what else is out there, what I'd like to do with myself.

“Twenty years is a long time, it's been amazing working for them, they've allowed me to grow. I joined as a flight attendant, I'm leaving as a captain. It really has been an amazing journey,” she expressed in a past interview.

