Mama Jimmy’s advice to couples after hubby gifts her pink ring on their anniversary

Lynet Okumu

Mama Jimmy recently relocated to the U.S. with her husband, Isaiah Carrier, and their two children.

Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy
Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy
  • Baba Jimmy and Mama Jimmy relocated to the U.S. with their two children.
  • Baba Jimmy surprised Mama Jimmy with an elegant, expensive ring to replace their old ones.
  • The couple emphasised the importance of core values in marriage, such as peace, understanding, and harmony.

Popular TikToker Evangelist Isaiah, known as Baba Jimmy, and his wife, Mama Jimmy, are celebrating seven years of marriage.

The couple recently relocated to Baba Jimmy’s hometown in the United States, where they’ve been sharing glimpses of their life with their extended family.

On October 26, Baba Jimmy took his Kenyan wife on a heartwarming and unforgettable date in Tennessee.

Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy
Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy

The couple, who are parents to two children, Jimmy and Cynthia, started the day with a scenic boat cruise that set the stage for a beautiful moment of love and appreciation.

The day’s highlight came as Baba Jimmy surprised his wife with an elegant, expensive ring, a stark contrast to the simple, budget rings they had used since their wedding.

During the boat cruise, Isaiah shared a heartfelt moment with his wife, expressing his desire to replace their old rings, which had cost just a few shillings.

Reflecting on the journey they’ve had together, he explained, “Since we got married, we have never had a nice ring. We used cheap rings costing Sh100 or Sh20. Now the goal is to live in peace and harmony. I have decided to find you a nice ring.”

Isaiah Carrier aka Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith
Isaiah Carrier aka Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith

As he handed the ring to her, Isaiah spoke tender words of love, asking her to remove the old ring so he could replace it with the new one.

He lovingly added, “It is a pink one. I love you. May we live together in love for many years.” Moved to tears, Mama Jimmy embraced him, replying, “Hata mimi nakupenda."

The couple then showed off the new ring and compared it to their original, inexpensive one, a small but symbolic change in their journey together.

Isaiah Carrier aka Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith and their two children, Jimmy and Cynthia
Isaiah Carrier aka Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith and their two children, Jimmy and Cynthia
On their way home, still glowing from the beautiful evening, Baba and Mama Jimmy took a moment to share insights into their marriage.

Speaking to couples, they urged others to focus on the core values of marriage, rather than the superficial.

According to the couple, a strong marriage is built on peace, understanding, and harmony, not material wealth or flashy displays on social media.

"Nataka watu wajifunze kupitia kwetu... Wengine wanaona sisi ni washamba. Lakini tukikuja kwa nyumba there's a way we discuss out issues. Tena unaeza ona watu ni washamba lakini wao ndio wako na amani na wako na maisha sawa. Kuna wengine wanaona wamejiweza wanaweka maisha yao kwa mitandao ati wako na pesa, kumbe hawana amani. Wengine pia wanaishi kwa loan," said Baba Jimmy.

Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy
Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy
Mama Jimmy, who is deeply grateful for her husband, also shared her thoughts. “I thank God for giving me such a good husband. He has been such a blessing in my life. I don’t know where I would be without him. sijui ningekuwa aje?"

"Afadhali uanze chini na Mungu atakuinua pole pole. Nimejifunza maisha bora muishi na amani. Imetusaidia zaidi. Ndoa saa zingine ukiona mmepitana saa zingine hamna amani. Lakini mnakaa tu chini, mnaongea, mnakomea na kila kitu iaturi tu sawa...Ukiona mtu for 30 seconds usidhani huyo mtu ni mshamba. Hujui ndani ya roho yake,” Mama Jimmy said.

They encouraged couples to focus on the real essence of marriage and to avoid falling into the trap of comparison or unnecessary competition.

Lynet Okumu

