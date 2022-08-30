Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl

She shared the news of her daughter’s birth online indicating that she was delivered on August 26.

Sharing her excitement at the safe delivery, Nderu shared that she is looking forward to another phase of parenting.

“I am no longer pregnant! @barrettraftery and I finally got to meet our daughter Kaya Gacheri Catalina Raftery (Rap name: Nippy Suckle😁 on the 26th of August 2022 at 3:48 a.m.

"What a whirlwind couple of days it has been. We are elated beyond words, grateful and in love and awe of our little human. We're finally back home. Our rent-free housemate is about to reveal her true colours as she schools us through the 4th trimester. Parenthood 101 is now in session,” she wrote.

Fans were curious to find out whether she made use of the playlist she had prepared for her labour, which she is yet to confirm.

“I put together a labour playlist🤣 I will be that person walking/crawling into my labour room with a JBL speaker, B with a cooler box and our squad of labour supporters and my overpacked hospital bag with all kinds of essentials whose use remains to be seen😆,” Nderu shared prior to her delivery.

