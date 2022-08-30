RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Anita Nderu & hubby welcome bouncing baby girl

Anita Nderu and her husband
Celebrated media personality Anita Nderu and her husband Barrett Raftery have finally welcomed her bundle of joy, a baby girl by the name Kaya Gacheri Raftery.

She shared the news of her daughter’s birth online indicating that she was delivered on August 26.

Sharing her excitement at the safe delivery, Nderu shared that she is looking forward to another phase of parenting.

“I am no longer pregnant! @barrettraftery and I finally got to meet our daughter Kaya Gacheri Catalina Raftery (Rap name: Nippy Suckle😁 on the 26th of August 2022 at 3:48 a.m.

"What a whirlwind couple of days it has been. We are elated beyond words, grateful and in love and awe of our little human. We're finally back home. Our rent-free housemate is about to reveal her true colours as she schools us through the 4th trimester. Parenthood 101 is now in session,” she wrote.

Anita Nderu
Fans were curious to find out whether she made use of the playlist she had prepared for her labour, which she is yet to confirm.

“I put together a labour playlist🤣 I will be that person walking/crawling into my labour room with a JBL speaker, B with a cooler box and our squad of labour supporters and my overpacked hospital bag with all kinds of essentials whose use remains to be seen😆,” Nderu shared prior to her delivery.

Congratulatory messages:-

eli_kharis Congratulatiiiiiiions @anitanderu 🥳😍😍😍 GOD continue to bless you and your family!!!

elsie_nyawe Awww 😍so cute. Congratulations

lolahannigan Awwww my darling a massive CONGRATULATIONS to you and yours 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 Baby Kaya is so precious 😘💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 Welcome to the most beautiful chapter of your life ❤️

linda_njiru She still remains peanut butter. Congratulations on your safe delivery. Just a quick question, did the playlist get plaid.. 🤣 give it to us raw

kanyambu_ Congratulations dear ones and welcome to trimester 4. I really enjoyed your pregnancy journey

sandra_nzioki Congratulations babe! Can’t wait to meet Kaya! You’ll be a dope mum! Love this for you and B! ❤️❤️

lyea_kemani Congratulations 👏 👏👏👏 am still waiting to hear if you got to use all the items in your hospital bag especially the reading light. Gacheri kooge na makai meerii! Transaltion beautiful baby ghel!👏👏

roshanaralove Congratulations mommy and papa!!!! Welcome to the world little Kaya!!! 😍😍😍😍😍 🧸🧸🧸🧸🌷🌷🌷🌷🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Waiting for the ALL informative and super vocal video of the birthing process 😍😍😍😍 No pressure at all 😃😅😁 Big hugs! Can’t wait to see her in person 😍

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

