Media personality Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3

Amos Robi

Congratulations Monique and Richie !!

Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett welcome baby number three
Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett welcome baby number three

Media personality Monique Angeline Bett and her husband Richie Bett are celebrating the arrival of their third-born child, a son named Liam Bett.

The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on the same day as Richie's birthday, making it an extra special occasion for the family.

In an Instagram post, Monique shared a heartfelt message for her husband, wishing him a happy birthday and expressing her joy over the arrival of their son.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE @richbett and WELCOME TO THE WORLD MY DARLING SON Liam Bett. We received a beautiful gift on your Dad's birthday! Same day!!!! You! Our son Liam has arrived and we couldn't be more happier.. I love you Mr Bett," Monique wrote.

Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3
Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7-year-old Aiko Bett Cherono and her dad shine on Kelly Clarkson Show

The news of Liam's birth has been met with an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and friends alike.

Monique and her husband Richie announced they were expecting baby number three in February, the couple got married in 2016 and have two daughters Aiko Bett Cherono and Zara Chemutai Bett.

Aiko was in January featured on The Kelly Clakrson Show where she displayed her great singing talent.

Asked why she loved singing, Aiko said singing made her free and special.

Her father explained that she started singing in the shower and would hum to every song that they played, making them realize that she loves to sing.

Monique Bett, her husband Richard Bett and their two daughters
Monique Bett, her husband Richard Bett and their two daughters Pulse Live Kenya

Aiko is following on the footsteps of her mother who besides being a radio and TV presenter is also a singer.

