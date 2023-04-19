Media personality Monique Bett welcomes baby number 3

The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on the same day as Richie's birthday, making it an extra special occasion for the family.

In an Instagram post, Monique shared a heartfelt message for her husband, wishing him a happy birthday and expressing her joy over the arrival of their son.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE @richbett and WELCOME TO THE WORLD MY DARLING SON Liam Bett. We received a beautiful gift on your Dad's birthday! Same day!!!! You! Our son Liam has arrived and we couldn't be more happier.. I love you Mr Bett," Monique wrote.

The news of Liam's birth has been met with an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and friends alike.

Monique and her husband Richie announced they were expecting baby number three in February, the couple got married in 2016 and have two daughters Aiko Bett Cherono and Zara Chemutai Bett.

Aiko was in January featured on The Kelly Clakrson Show where she displayed her great singing talent.

Asked why she loved singing, Aiko said singing made her free and special.

Her father explained that she started singing in the shower and would hum to every song that they played, making them realize that she loves to sing.

