RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Men! 5 sure signs your date will be good in bed

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What if you could know your date's sexual performance before anything happens?

How do you know your date will be good with bed ?[istockphoto]
How do you know your date will be good with bed ?[istockphoto]

Let’s say you go on a date with a woman, and you want to engage in light fornication after, what are the tell-tale signs she might be good or bad in bed?

Recommended articles

An anthropologist and author of a book titled ‘why we love’, Helen Fisher carried out research and came up with some tell-tail signs that she won’t be good in bed.

The waiter brings a menu to the table, and when the time comes for her to choose what she would have, she doesn’t know. She spends minutes musing over it and later says, ‘I’ll have what he’s having.’

There is a correlation between food and sex [istockphoto]
There is a correlation between food and sex [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

Assertiveness is key. When it comes to sex, she needs to know what she wants and how to ask for it.

There is a scientific correlation between food and sex. Research shows that they go hand in hand in hand.

If she loves food and savours it slowly, there is a greater chance she is good in bed and would last for long. How does she grab the fork or spoon? Does she lick the spoon sensually? Take note.

If she is looking away, she is probably too timid and might also not be into you so much. Again, boldness is an essential part of good sex, and eye contact is a good sign.

Research has shown time and again that people who can dance are more likely to be better lovers simply because of the energy and flexibility it requires.

Neurologist and director of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation, Alan Hirsch researched how ice cream preference affects sexual performance in women.

He found out that women who preferred vanilla ice cream were very expressive and wouldn’t mind kissing you in public and other forms of PDA. However, girls who love coffee ice cream are the wildest, sex with them will be wild and dramatic.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

In this tribe, a man must kidnap any lady he likes for marriage and inform her father later

Former Miss India gives tour of her fancy apartment in Karura Forest [Video]

Former Miss India gives tour of her fancy apartment in Karura Forest [Video]

Why July 7 was selected to be World Kiswahili Day

Why July 7 was selected to be World Kiswahili Day

Men! 5 sure signs your date will be good in bed

Men! 5 sure signs your date will be good in bed

Nandy and fiancé Billnass expecting their fist child together [Photo]

Nandy and fiancé Billnass expecting their fist child together [Photo]

Why women feel depressed during their period

Why women feel depressed during their period

Here's how to use Vitamin C serum to achieve the best glowing skin

Here's how to use Vitamin C serum to achieve the best glowing skin

Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week

Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week

Trending

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

Women cheat almost as much as men but hardly get caught [Dreamstime]

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weirdest things men find attractive in women [Credit: Getty]

Churchill Show comedian Nasra loses unborn baby, pens heartfelt message

Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf loses unborn baby

Willis Raburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]

Willis Ruburu proposes to his expectant girlfriend Ivy Namu [Video]