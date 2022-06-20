RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Model & vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

MC Price proposed to Diana Chacha in May 2022 and it was a big yes

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy
Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy

Kenyan YouTuber and model Diana Chacha and her fiancé MC Price have welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family.

Recommended articles

The two shared the good news via their social media pages, with a revelation they have named their son "Jasiri".

“To God be the glory. The gift of a new life. my son my bundle of joy. I gave birth to a very cute and healthy baby. Cheers to a never-ending beautiful chapter in my life! Welcome to the world baby Jasiri,” Diana Chacha shared.

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy
Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

MC Price also put up a photo holding the hand of his new born son, confessing that he is excited to be walking the fatherhood journey.

“Bless the Lord oh my Soul. For He has done it for us. Life has a New meaning to me now.

"Welcome to this world my Baby Jasiri,” MC Price said.

The news attracted lots of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends and fans.

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy
Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

djmokenya Congratulations D . Welcome to the new chapter

nimo.o_ Congratulations 🔥

dkkwenyebeat Congratulations 🍾🎊🎈

aggie_the_dance_queen Congratulations mama jasiri

shanicewangechi Congratulations👏👏👏. Welcome Baby Jasiri ❤️❤️❤️

yvette_obura Congratulations my love

jeffaflexx_ Pongezi sana👌 @mcpricekenya mkuu ulicheza kama wewe fresh mango juice kwa bill yangu

laizerkitz Awwwww congratulations love

winnienadupoi Congratulations sweetie 😍👏

mylee_staicey Congratulations Dee❤️

chr.istinemary41 Wow congratulations mamaa❤️❤️❤️❤️

bchacha_official Finally 🎉🥳🥳🎉,,, welcome Motangi 🔥🔥🔥. 👏 To God be the Glory

kezzy_smile 🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations new hot momma

miss__tanui Welcome to the world baby Jasiri😍😍😍😍congratulations fam❤️

makeupcityy Aawwww😍😍 congratulations Diana😍❤️❤️❤️❤️

lelagesare Congratulations Mon Amour ❤️... welcome to motherhood- the biggest hood of infinite optimism. Lots of love to baby bear🔥🔥..

mwikalilizliz Congrats Deee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome this side mummy❤️❤️

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy
Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

MC Price proposed to Diana Chacha in May 2022 and it was a big Yes.

“I said yes! He asked me to be his wife. I said yes to spending the rest of my life with my best friend & the love of my life ❤. From the beginning he made it so clear how important i am to him and has been intentional with me till today. I am a happy girl,” Diana Chacha wrote.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Model & vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy

Model & vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy

Exclusive photos from Ngina Kenyatta's private traditional wedding

Exclusive photos from Ngina Kenyatta's private traditional wedding

Cess Mutungi reveals how Chris Kirubi fired and re-hired her

Cess Mutungi reveals how Chris Kirubi fired and re-hired her

Mercy Kyallo: I almost died donating an egg for a childless couple [Video]

Mercy Kyallo: I almost died donating an egg for a childless couple [Video]

Murathe's daughter June Tuto throws expensive 28th birthday party [Photos]

Murathe's daughter June Tuto throws expensive 28th birthday party [Photos]

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together

Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together

Post Malone welcomes daughter with partner

Post Malone welcomes daughter with partner

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania

Kenyan born Dr Maria Bayerl opens own cosmetic clinic in Bucharest, Romania

Trending

Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together

Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together

Anerlisa Muigai opens up on how her new boyfriend won her heart [screenshot]

Anerlisa Muigai

Post Malone welcomes daughter with partner

American rapper Post Malone [Instagram/PostMalone]

Model & vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy