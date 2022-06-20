Model & vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy

Kenyan YouTuber and model Diana Chacha and her fiancé MC Price have welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family.
The two shared the good news via their social media pages, with a revelation they have named their son "Jasiri".
“To God be the glory. The gift of a new life. my son my bundle of joy. I gave birth to a very cute and healthy baby. Cheers to a never-ending beautiful chapter in my life! Welcome to the world baby Jasiri,” Diana Chacha shared.
MC Price also put up a photo holding the hand of his new born son, confessing that he is excited to be walking the fatherhood journey.
“Bless the Lord oh my Soul. For He has done it for us. Life has a New meaning to me now.
"Welcome to this world my Baby Jasiri,” MC Price said.
The news attracted lots of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends and fans.
Congratulatory Messages from Fans and Celebrities'
djmokenya Congratulations D . Welcome to the new chapter
nimo.o_ Congratulations 🔥
dkkwenyebeat Congratulations 🍾🎊🎈
aggie_the_dance_queen Congratulations mama jasiri
shanicewangechi Congratulations👏👏👏. Welcome Baby Jasiri ❤️❤️❤️
yvette_obura Congratulations my love
jeffaflexx_ Pongezi sana👌 @mcpricekenya mkuu ulicheza kama wewe fresh mango juice kwa bill yangu
laizerkitz Awwwww congratulations love
winnienadupoi Congratulations sweetie 😍👏
mylee_staicey Congratulations Dee❤️
chr.istinemary41 Wow congratulations mamaa❤️❤️❤️❤️
bchacha_official Finally 🎉🥳🥳🎉,,, welcome Motangi 🔥🔥🔥. 👏 To God be the Glory
kezzy_smile 🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations new hot momma
miss__tanui Welcome to the world baby Jasiri😍😍😍😍congratulations fam❤️
makeupcityy Aawwww😍😍 congratulations Diana😍❤️❤️❤️❤️
lelagesare Congratulations Mon Amour ❤️... welcome to motherhood- the biggest hood of infinite optimism. Lots of love to baby bear🔥🔥..
mwikalilizliz Congrats Deee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome this side mummy❤️❤️
The grand proposal by MC Price
MC Price proposed to Diana Chacha in May 2022 and it was a big Yes.
“I said yes! He asked me to be his wife. I said yes to spending the rest of my life with my best friend & the love of my life ❤. From the beginning he made it so clear how important i am to him and has been intentional with me till today. I am a happy girl,” Diana Chacha wrote.
