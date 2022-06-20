The two shared the good news via their social media pages, with a revelation they have named their son "Jasiri".

“To God be the glory. The gift of a new life. my son my bundle of joy. I gave birth to a very cute and healthy baby. Cheers to a never-ending beautiful chapter in my life! Welcome to the world baby Jasiri,” Diana Chacha shared.

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

MC Price also put up a photo holding the hand of his new born son, confessing that he is excited to be walking the fatherhood journey.

“Bless the Lord oh my Soul. For He has done it for us. Life has a New meaning to me now.

"Welcome to this world my Baby Jasiri,” MC Price said.

The news attracted lots of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends and fans.

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory Messages from Fans and Celebrities'

djmokenya Congratulations D . Welcome to the new chapter

dkkwenyebeat Congratulations 🍾🎊🎈

aggie_the_dance_queen Congratulations mama jasiri

shanicewangechi Congratulations👏👏👏. Welcome Baby Jasiri ❤️❤️❤️

yvette_obura Congratulations my love

jeffaflexx_ Pongezi sana👌 @mcpricekenya mkuu ulicheza kama wewe fresh mango juice kwa bill yangu

laizerkitz Awwwww congratulations love

winnienadupoi Congratulations sweetie 😍👏

chr.istinemary41 Wow congratulations mamaa❤️❤️❤️❤️

bchacha_official Finally 🎉🥳🥳🎉,,, welcome Motangi 🔥🔥🔥. 👏 To God be the Glory

kezzy_smile 🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations new hot momma

miss__tanui Welcome to the world baby Jasiri😍😍😍😍congratulations fam❤️

makeupcityy Aawwww😍😍 congratulations Diana😍❤️❤️❤️❤️

lelagesare Congratulations Mon Amour ❤️... welcome to motherhood- the biggest hood of infinite optimism. Lots of love to baby bear🔥🔥..

mwikalilizliz Congrats Deee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome this side mummy❤️❤️

Model & Vixen Diana Chacha & fiancé MC Price welcome a bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

The grand proposal by MC Price

MC Price proposed to Diana Chacha in May 2022 and it was a big Yes.