Morin Actress’ baby daddy Wakibiru tells all: How they met, fell in love, split up

The ex-couple have a daughter together, and Wakibiru has been vocal about his challenges in staying connected with the child.

In a recent interview on the Reke Ciume Na Ene show, Wakibiru opened up about how they met, and the events that led to their split.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morin Actress Pulse Live Kenya

According to Wakibiru, the couple first crossed paths when he was a director for the Chipukeezy Show. Their first encounter came when Morin delivered one of his jokes during her own performance.

Curious, Wakibiru confronted her, claiming it was his original joke, only for her to insist that the joke was hers.

This playful clash caught his attention and impressed him, leading to an exchange of contacts and a budding relationship that blossomed into love over the course of a year.

Morin Actress' baby daddy, comedian Morey Wakibiru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving in together and challenges

After knowing each other for about a year, Morin and Wakibiru decided to live together. Their relationship seemed strong initially, but like many others, it faced the test of difficult circumstances.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it brought unexpected economic challenges. According to Morey, they experienced financial strain due to job losses and other difficulties, creating tension between them.

Despite living together, they grew increasingly distant, each focused on different goals and dreams.

Morin Actress' baby daddy, comedian Morey Wakibiru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial hardship and emotional strain eventually led them to mutually decide to part ways.

Morin took their daughter with her, and Wakibiru agreed to provide financial support for their child. At the time, both families were aware of the relationship and the decision to separate.

Wakibiru’s struggles to see his daughter

Following their separation, Wakibiru tried to reach out to Morin, hoping they could reconcile or, at the very least, establish a co-parenting arrangement.

Morin Actress' baby daddy, comedian Morey Wakibiru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he says Morin was reluctant about reuniting and instead suggested that he should wait until their daughter was old enough to recognise and interact with him. In the meantime, she requested that he continue providing financially for their daughter’s needs.

Wakibiru admits that after this conversation, he decided to stop sending money for a month, hoping Morin might reach out.

However, he later had a change of heart and resumed the financial support. To his surprise, this time Morin returned the money he sent.

Morin Actress Pulse Live Kenya

Not long after, she cut off all communication between Wakibiru and their daughter, leaving him unable to speak or connect with his child.

ADVERTISEMENT

This lack of access to his daughter ultimately drove Wakibiru to share his side of the story publicly, hoping for a resolution.

Morin’s silence on past relationship

While Wakibiru has openly spoken about their past relationship and the challenges he faces in trying to see his daughter, Morin has chosen a different approach.

She has consistently avoided discussing her past relationship with Wakibiru in public. In previous interviews and fan Q&A sessions, she has shared that she prefers to leave her past relationships out of the spotlight.

However, she has made it clear that she bears no ill will towards her ex and believes that 'only karma pays'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morin Actress' baby daddy, comedian Morey Wakibiru Pulse Live Kenya

Moving forward