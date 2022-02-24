RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Mulamwah alleges being denied access to daughter Keilah, Sonie reacts

Dennis Milimo

Mulamwah casually mentions that Sonie vowed to tell their daughter he passed away

Comedian David Oyando 'Mulamwah' has mentioned that he no longer sees his daughter Keilah Oyando as much as he would like, alleging that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Muthoni (Sonie) has denied him access.

Responding to a fan who asked about it, the comedian accused Sonie of threatening to change their daughter's name.

“Honestly ata sijui kama bado anaitwa Keilah (I have no idea if she is still called Keilah), the mother told me she will change the names and tell the kid babake alikufa (her father died)," Mulamwah revealed.

The funnyman further stated that due to the disagreement between the two of them, his family had not been allowed to see the child or conduct certain cultural practices they subscribe to in marking a child's milestones.

“My family has never seen the kid alikataa kumleta (Sonie refused to bring her) home, she even shaved her on her own against the norms,” said Mulamwah.

However, Sonie has refuted the allegations with her own claim that during Mulamwah's last visit, Keilah was two months old.

"I have never denied him access ya kuona mtoi (to see the child). The last time aliona (he saw) Keilah was akiwa (when she was) two months," she stated.

Asked if Mulamwah's claims on violating cultural traditions were true, Sonie confirmed: “Yes I did," adding that they had not been formally married therefore she did not feel obligated to respect Mulamwah's traditions.

In a recent interview with Dr. Ofweneke, Mulamwah, revealed that his break up with Sonie happened long before they made it public - when she was about three months pregnant.

Before Mulamwah’s final separation from Sonie, the two had previously broken up in October 2020 but got back together again in January 2021.

“Somethings happened before, we broke up, we tried to come back and sort things but things were still not moving as they needed to,” Mulamwah said.

Mulamwah said the final breakup happened long before his child’s birth but the two agreed to keep it under the wraps.

“The breaking up is not a recent thing it happened long ago when she was about three or four months pregnant, we agreed let’s give birth to this child then we shall announce things publicly,” the comedian stated.

The comedian went on to explain that he fell out with the mother of his child when they could not agree on financial spending, noting that his approach on how to spend money was not compatible with hers.

“I come from a place where money is really valued, you can’t convince me to go waste 10k or 15k in a bar or club somewhere yet I will not be accountable for it,” he remarked.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

