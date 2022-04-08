Mulamwah disowns baby Keilah

In a post online, the comedian stated that he did not have proof to back his claim.

“Keilah is not my kid,” the post read.

Mulamwah post Pulse Live Kenya

The allegation comes just a day after he claimed Carol Sonnie had an affair when they were together adding that a neighbor had sent him videos which he still is in possession of.

“The neighbor send me videos of them partying and kissing... I still have them some bloggers have them too having fun on weekends,” the post read in part.

He further added that his attempts to have her apologise were met with similar allegations against him.

“We were by then doing keeping up with the Mulamwahs, asked her to apologise but she said that she was told I was cheating too. I played dumb, I apologised for her mistakes got her paged, and left,” the post read.

Mulamwah said he would have posted the videos long ago but withheld them saying he was protecting her image.

Carol Sonnie is yet to respond to the allegations made by Mulamwah.

Mulamwah makes U-turn on dating Ruth K, unveils her as his 2nd signee

On Wednesday March 30, 2022, Mulamwah claimed that he has never dated Ruth, despite numerous videos and photos posted while embracing her.

The skit-comedian now says he has no intentions whatsoever of pursuing a romantic relationship with her.

The comedian made the clarification at a time he was introducing Ruth as the second artiste signed to his record label Mulamwah Entertainment.