Maryanne Mudavadi & Nyaga Karanja finally seal their union in a luxurious white wedding [Photos]

The event, graced by family and friends, was a dazzling affair that captivated the hearts of many, with photos of the ceremony swiftly going viral on social media.

Maryanne Mudavadi: A radiant bride in white

Maryanne Mudavadi radiated happiness on her special day as she stood before the altar in a resplendent white gown, with a veil that gracefully covered her face.

Beside her, her proud parents, Musalia Mudavadi and his wife, offered their blessings and support to the newlyweds.

The ceremony was a heartfelt union, witnessed by close family and friends who shared in the couple's joy.

The grand setting at Maryanne Mudavadi's white wedding

The backdrop for this momentous occasion was an expansive and exquisitely adorned church.

Yellow and white flowers adorned the venue, creating an atmosphere of beauty and serenity.

The grandeur of the church setting was not limited to the floral arrangements; it also encompassed the sheer scale of the venue, emphasising the significance of this life-changing event.

Distinguished guests at Maryanne Mudavadi's wedding

The celebration was attended by several distinguished guests, including notable political figures such as Moses Kuria, Ndindi Nyoro, and Salim Swale.

The gathering of such influential individuals highlighted the support and well-wishes extended to Maryanne and her husband as they embarked on their journey together.

Maryanne Mudavadi & hubby's traditional wedding

Before the grand white wedding, Maryanne Mudavadi and her husband had already celebrated their love in a traditional Kuara Itara ceremony.

This customary practice in the Kikuyu community marked a significant step in their journey towards marriage.

The Kuara Itara ceremony took place in Mt. Kenya region, infusing the event with cultural richness and traditional significance. It followed the Ruracio, a dowry payment ceremony held at the bride's residence.

Ushers donned navy blue dresses adorned with golden stripes and buttons, while the groom exuded charm in a brown and cream outfit that beautifully complemented his complexion.

Guests at the ceremony displayed a rich tapestry of attire, from semi-casual African shirts to formal suits. Each outfit was accentuated by a white Panama hat featuring a bright blue stripe, adding a touch of tradition to the contemporary celebration.

A love celebrated twice

This white wedding was the second chapter in the love story of Maryanne Mudavadi and her husband.

Their first traditional wedding took place in Vihiga County, the ancestral home of Musalia Mudavadi.

Maryanne Mudavadi's husband Nyaga Karanja