Muthoni Drummer Queen & boyfriend Musa welcome newborn, his name is Manjano

The new parents put a lot of thought into christening their newborn and MDQ was happy to share how they came about baby Manjano's unique name.

Muthoni and Musa have named their bundle of joy Manjano Ndonga Musosi, Ndoga being the name of Muthoni’s late father, while Musosi is a combination of three of their names (Musa Omusi x Muthoni).

Manjano is the Swahili word for the colour yellow.

“Our beautiful baby joined us earth side some days ago. We named him Manjano Ndonga Musosi. Manjano for golden glow of his soul's energy. Ndonga for my late father, his guardian spirit.

“Musosi for Musa Omusi x Muthoni, the eternal collab that starts and ends at forever and a day. We are beyond words,” shared Muthoni Drummer Queen.

The Suzie Noma hit-maker went public with her pregnancy on January 20, 2022 while explaining why she had been away from the public eye for 10 months.

“Q: Where you been MDQ? A: Being preggerz!

"Between cooking a new life and avoiding Covid, I spent most of 2021 actively at home/away from humans (sorry media guys, you see why I declined all your in person requests for promo of River). Our colleagues, inner circle and family have been so great in cheering us on and keeping our business, our business until we were ready to share.

“This 10-month journey has been intensely beautiful 😍 ❤ my heart is so full it literally overflows with gratitude and joy,” shared Muthoni.

Muthoni Drummer Queen and lover Musa Omusi expecting their first child together Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages

