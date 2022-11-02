RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Muthoni wa Mukiri celebrates 1st marriage anniversary with cute message

Amos Robi

The former Inooro TV news anchor wedded in November 2021

Muthoni Wa Mukiri and her Boyfriend Isaac
Muthoni Wa Mukiri and her Boyfriend Isaac

Former news anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri is excited as she marks her first marriage anniversary

The beautiful Mukiri took to her Instagram stories where she shared pictures of her wedding and moments captured during the big day.

“Awwww can't believe its been 12 months already…its been an amazing first year with my ride or die.,” Muthoni wrote.

Muthoni tied the knot with her husband Isaac on November 2021 in a lavish wedding attended by close friends and relatives.

Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day
Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I was bullied because I have pointed nose – Inooro TV news anchor reveals

Muthoni has previously revealed that the two met a year ago at a chama party that Teacher Wanjiku had invited her.

Isaac was seated at the end of the round table under the shade of a tree and I didn’t think much of him. He was there playing cool and we were having a good time.

Eventually, Isaac came over to where I was and told me I had a beautiful smile and had been watching me from the far end and the rest is history, now we are getting married,” Muthoni recalled, promising to release a video explaining the journey of their relationship.

Muthoni disclosed that she had been single for two years before meeting her fiancée and have dated for one year.

Muthoni Mukiri’s heartfelt message to Boyfriend as he turns a year older (Photo)
Muthoni Mukiri’s heartfelt message to Boyfriend as he turns a year older (Photo) Muthoni Mukiri’s heartfelt message to Boyfriend as he turns a year older (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inooro TV’s Muthoni Mukiri opens up on how walking out of a toxic relationship took a toll on her

When I met him he was also at the same point where he was done playing games, he was done with people who are not serious and he wanted someone serious and something more so I think we just we were compatible,” the media personality explained.

Muthoni introduced her boyfriend to the public in January 2021.

Read Also

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Muthoni wa Mukiri celebrates 1st marriage anniversary with cute message

Muthoni wa Mukiri celebrates 1st marriage anniversary with cute message

Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Nameless amusingly hints at going for a vasectomy

Nameless amusingly hints at going for a vasectomy

Vanessa Mdee and bae announce pregnancy for baby number 2 [Video]

Vanessa Mdee and bae announce pregnancy for baby number 2 [Video]

11 things women do that turn men on

11 things women do that turn men on

Oktobafest lives up to its billing as Kenya’s biggest beer festival [Photos]

Oktobafest lives up to its billing as Kenya’s biggest beer festival [Photos]

Adios; Inooro TV presenter exits after 7-year screen presence

Adios; Inooro TV presenter exits after 7-year screen presence

NCIC Vice Chair Wambui Nyutu gifted Sh600,000 rare whisky

NCIC Vice Chair Wambui Nyutu gifted Sh600,000 rare whisky

Ababu Namwamba, sons look dapper during his swearing-in [Photo]

Ababu Namwamba, sons look dapper during his swearing-in [Photo]

Trending

Eve Mungai and fiancée director Trevor

Eve Mungai & fiancé Trevor leave fans guessing after sharing a photo in hospital

Things women do that turn men on (Parhlo)

11 things women do that turn men on

Bahati and Diana Marua

Diana & Bahati welcome baby girl

Nameless and wife Wahu

Nameless amusingly hints at going for a vasectomy