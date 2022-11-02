Muthoni wa Mukiri celebrates 1st marriage anniversary with cute message

The beautiful Mukiri took to her Instagram stories where she shared pictures of her wedding and moments captured during the big day.

“Awwww can't believe its been 12 months already…its been an amazing first year with my ride or die.,” Muthoni wrote.

Muthoni tied the knot with her husband Isaac on November 2021 in a lavish wedding attended by close friends and relatives.

How the two met

Muthoni has previously revealed that the two met a year ago at a chama party that Teacher Wanjiku had invited her.

“Isaac was seated at the end of the round table under the shade of a tree and I didn’t think much of him. He was there playing cool and we were having a good time.

“Eventually, Isaac came over to where I was and told me I had a beautiful smile and had been watching me from the far end and the rest is history, now we are getting married,” Muthoni recalled, promising to release a video explaining the journey of their relationship.

Muthoni disclosed that she had been single for two years before meeting her fiancée and have dated for one year.

“When I met him he was also at the same point where he was done playing games, he was done with people who are not serious and he wanted someone serious and something more so I think we just we were compatible,” the media personality explained.