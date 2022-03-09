RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy share pregnancy photos on Instagram for the 1st time

Dennis Milimo

The two have also landed their first endorsement deal as a couple

Kenyan Singer Nadia Mukami and her boyfriend Arrow Bwoy have for the first time shared their pregnancy photos on Instagram.

On Wednesday March 9, 2022 the love birds announced that they had signed their first endorsement deal as a couple and now they are the new brand ambassadors for Ruai Family Hospital (RFH).

“Official brand ambassadors of RFH Healthcare and founders of Lola and Safari Foundation. Our first endorsement as a couple,” wrote Nadia Mukami.

In a separate post, Nadia gave details of their new foundation, revealing that it has been named after a child they lost last year through a miscarriage.

“Our first reveal: Arrow Bwoy and I present to you our baby: Lola and Safari Foundation. Lola and Safari is derived from the names that Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy were supposed to give a child they lost and in honour of the child, they gave the foundation that name," the singer disclosed.

Nadia reiterated that the foundation will be out to help young girls and mothers who have challenges with their pregnancy and those who can’t afford maternal healthcare.

“Lola and Safari by Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy is a Foundation targeting young girls and mothers who have challenges with pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum depression and those that cannot afford maternity health care and also coming up with proper financial plan.

“Lola and Safari Foundation also focuses on teenage girls who have dropped out of school due to early pregnancies and offers sensitization to young girls on planned pregnancies with the hashtag, 'it can wait',” Nadia Mukami explained.

On Tuesday, Nadia and Arrow announced to the world that they are expecting a baby boy together. Their gender reveal party was graced by the youngest CAS from the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Nadia Ahmed Abdalla.

“Today has been a such a good day. Congratulations to Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy for launching their Lola and Safari Foundation that will be working with girls and women.

"Also congratulation on the gender reveal, I am so honoured to have been the one to confirm the baby’s gender,” CAS Nadia Ahmed said.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

