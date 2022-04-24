RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Nadia Mukami says Arrow Bwoy is just a fiancé until they officially wed

Amos Robi

Bado ni fiancé, hajalipa mahari na hatujadance kwa traditional wedding - Nadia Mukami

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami has said she still regards Arrow Bwoy as a fiancé, and that will change after they hold a wedding to seal their union.

In a question-and-answer session with her fans, Nadia further revealed that Arrow Bwoy is a great father noting that he has bathed their son more times than she had.

“Bado ni fiancé hajalipa mahari na hatujadance kwa traditional wedding. He’s a good father. He’s bathed his son more times than I have so far I swear,” she responded to a fan.

The Maombi hitmaker also revealed that she never looks at her fiancé Arrow Bwoy as a celebrity but rather as the person who loves her.

"I don’t see him as a musician but as someone I love. I'm glad and grateful he’s my baby daddy and fiancé," she stated.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

The couple welcomed their first child in late March, a baby boy they named Haseeb Kai. Arrow Bwoy described his son's birth as the best gift he has ever received.

We received the most beautiful gift ever, Haseeb Kai welcome to our world. Thank you RFH Healthcare my queen and the prince are in the safe hands,” Arrow Bwoy posted.

The couple also created an Instagram account for their newborn who already has 12,000 followers.

The couple confirmed the news of the pregnancy in March, during the launch of their foundation dubbed Lola and Safari foundation.

According to the couple, the foundation will be out to help young mothers and mothers-to-be get access to satisfactory healthcare and maternal health.

The lovebirds disclosed that their foundation was born out of a miscarriage they suffered in 2021 and the need to help others access quality healthcare services.

Nadia Mukami says Arrow Bwoy is just a fiancé until they officially wed

