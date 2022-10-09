RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

Amos Robi

Nana has been together with her husband King Kaka fo 11 years and have two children

King Kaka and wife Nana Owiti
King Kaka and wife Nana Owiti

Media Personality and wife to rapper King Kaka Nana Owiti has a tip for how to navigate married life.

The mother of two while celebrating her husband King Kaka said a perfect marriage is a result of constant learning noting that people continuously change and it is up to one to adapt to their partner's change.

“A good marriage is not something you FIND. It’s something you MAKE and you have to continue making it tirelessly because it has nothing to do with compatibility because we all evolve.

"It’s learning and relearning your partner in their different stages of life. It’s always a crash course ahead. Here’s my Lifetime partner, King Kaka,” Nana said.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary
King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan celebrity couples with an enduring love

Nana has been married to King Kaka for over a decade and marked their 11th marriage anniversary in May 2022.

King Kaka celebrated Nana as someone who has been very instrumental in shaping the person he is now.

“Today marks 11 years with this beautiful person of mine. Our anniversary. Thank you for all the lessons, thanks for holding me down, thanks for creating room for conversations and words can’t describe you. Thanks for defining what love is.

We have many more years to come. We keep thanking God for this union. Nakupenda and asante best friend and wife Nana Owiti. Hadi tukunje mgongo,” read King Kaka’s message to his wife Nana.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti with their children
King Kaka and Nana Owiti with their children Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rapper Kanambo Dede goes back to school courtesy of King Kaka & Nana

In a similar celebratory message, Nana disclosed that this was the first time her hubby had remembered their anniversary in 11 years.

“It’s been exactly 11 freaking years with this amazing human King Kaka and for the first time in 11 years, he remembered our anniversary! Congratulations babe on that too," she noted.

King Kaka and Nana are among the celebrity couples whose marriage are worth envying.

Read Also

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

And it is a...Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

And it is a...Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

Heartbreak as Tems unexpectedly cancels Nairobi concert

Heartbreak as Tems unexpectedly cancels Nairobi concert

Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Wahu, Nameless dazzle in beautiful baby bump shoot [Photos]

Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

Betty Kyallo, Bahati among headliners for all-white-themed comedy show

Interesting history of influencer marketing in Kenya

Interesting history of influencer marketing in Kenya

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Details of cosmetic procedure behind Kate Actress' new body [Video]

Details of cosmetic procedure behind Kate Actress' new body [Video]

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Lavender Orengo married the love of her life Albert in a ceremony held in the upmarket suburbs of Karen, Nairobi.

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

How to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

Barbie and Bobi Wine

Barbie tattooing my face on her back boosted my self-esteem - Bobi Wine