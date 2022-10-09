Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

The mother of two while celebrating her husband King Kaka said a perfect marriage is a result of constant learning noting that people continuously change and it is up to one to adapt to their partner's change.

“A good marriage is not something you FIND. It’s something you MAKE and you have to continue making it tirelessly because it has nothing to do with compatibility because we all evolve.

"It’s learning and relearning your partner in their different stages of life. It’s always a crash course ahead. Here’s my Lifetime partner, King Kaka,” Nana said.

King Kaka and Nana Owiti celebrate 11 years anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

Nana has been married to King Kaka for over a decade and marked their 11th marriage anniversary in May 2022.

King Kaka celebrated Nana as someone who has been very instrumental in shaping the person he is now.

“Today marks 11 years with this beautiful person of mine. Our anniversary. Thank you for all the lessons, thanks for holding me down, thanks for creating room for conversations and words can’t describe you. Thanks for defining what love is.

We have many more years to come. We keep thanking God for this union. Nakupenda and asante best friend and wife Nana Owiti. Hadi tukunje mgongo,” read King Kaka’s message to his wife Nana.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a similar celebratory message, Nana disclosed that this was the first time her hubby had remembered their anniversary in 11 years.

“It’s been exactly 11 freaking years with this amazing human King Kaka and for the first time in 11 years, he remembered our anniversary! Congratulations babe on that too," she noted.