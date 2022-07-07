Nandy and fiancé Billnass expecting their fist child together [Photo]

On Wednesday, Billnass shared a baby bump photo captured strategically to hide Nandy’s face from the equation.

This is the first time the couple is making it public that they are about to welcome a new member into their family.

“Jeshi ya Nenga (Billnass),” Billnass captioned the baby bump photo that has now attracted lots of positive vibrations from his 3.9 million followers.

Nandy fight off pregnancy reports

Just the other day, Nandy was in the headlines fighting off claims of hiding her pregnancy and as it stands now the speculations were true.

Nandy fueled the pregnancy reports after stepping out in an outfit that left a section of her fans with questions.

A number of gossip pages reached out to the songstress with congratulatory messages, something that forced her to respond.

In one of the messages, Nandy ironically responded to questions of whether she is pregnant or not in a very classy way without denying or agreeing.

“Umegundua nini kwa hii picha (what have you discovered from this photo)? A fan captioned Nandy’s photo.

In a quick rejoinder, the singer replied; “Kwamba uyo dada ana mimba anaifichaaaa yaaani hata sijui kwann anafanya ivyooo khaaaa,”.

Another user reached out to the singer telling her that Pregnancy is not a disease "Nandy Mimba sio ugonjwa” and she replied “kwani nimesemaaa naumwa,”.

This is not the first time Nandy is being forced to address pregnancy rumuors. In January, she again refuted claims that she was pregnant for her fiancé Billnass, as well as the misconception that she is keeping the news away from the public eye.

The singer made it clear that she was not expectant at that particular time, adding that when she does get pregnant the news will not be hidden from her fans.

In September 2019, Nandy admitted that some years back she had been pregnant with Rapper Billnass' baby, but she unfortunately lost the pregnancy.