Netizens amazed by twins who schooled and joined army together also wed on the same day

Their lives have unfolded in a way that goes beyond the ordinary, leaving many in awe of the remarkable synchronization that defines their journey.

The tale of the twins' synchronization began with a striking resemblance that extended to academic achievements.

Not only did they mirror each other physically, but they also scored identical marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

ADVERTISEMENT

This uncanny alignment continued as they both secured places at Kimilili Boys High School, maintaining their parallel excellence in academics. The same educational path awaited them at Kibabii University.

Benjamin Mukhwana and Jacob Mulongo's wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Their journey took an unexpected turn as both brothers decided to serve their nation by joining the military. Choosing the same path of service reflected not just shared genetics but a profound connection that transcends the ordinary.

In a joyous celebration of love and unity, Benjamin and Jacob took another synchronized step by getting married on the same day. Their military weddings became a testament to the extraordinary bond these twins share.

Benjamin speaking to a local media house said all these events are not planned but they happen to be thinking about them at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This reminds me that perhaps we are just one person because some of the things we don't plan together. Tunajipata tu sisi wote tunafikiria kuhusu kitu na tunafanya. It means a lot to us," he said.

Benjamin Mukhwana and Jacob Mulongo's wedding Pulse Live Kenya