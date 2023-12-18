Kenyans online have been amazed by the extraordinary story of thirty-two-year-old twins Benjamin Mukhwana and Jacob Mulongo from Bungoma.
Netizens amazed by twins who schooled and joined army together also wed on the same day
The weddings were graced by military officers who took charge of the ceremony and made it brighter.
Their lives have unfolded in a way that goes beyond the ordinary, leaving many in awe of the remarkable synchronization that defines their journey.
The tale of the twins' synchronization began with a striking resemblance that extended to academic achievements.
Not only did they mirror each other physically, but they also scored identical marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).
This uncanny alignment continued as they both secured places at Kimilili Boys High School, maintaining their parallel excellence in academics. The same educational path awaited them at Kibabii University.
Their journey took an unexpected turn as both brothers decided to serve their nation by joining the military. Choosing the same path of service reflected not just shared genetics but a profound connection that transcends the ordinary.
In a joyous celebration of love and unity, Benjamin and Jacob took another synchronized step by getting married on the same day. Their military weddings became a testament to the extraordinary bond these twins share.
Benjamin speaking to a local media house said all these events are not planned but they happen to be thinking about them at the same time.
"This reminds me that perhaps we are just one person because some of the things we don't plan together. Tunajipata tu sisi wote tunafikiria kuhusu kitu na tunafanya. It means a lot to us," he said.
The weddings were graced by military officers who took charge of the ceremony and made it brighter.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke