Nick Cannon says he is considering vasectomy

Odion Okonofua
Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/NickCannon]
The father of seven made this known during a chat with E Online.

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said.

Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi.
Cannon said he is not looking to have more kids.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son GoldenSagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.

In Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

This was after he hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi in California.

Cannon and Tiesi gathered together with a small group of friends and were surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Photos from the event also show guests popping open confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air to reveal that Tiesi is expecting a baby boy.

Tiesi only recently finalised her divorce from Johnny Manziel.

She used to work with Cannon on his popular MTV 'Wild N Out' show.

Odion Okonofua

