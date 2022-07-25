Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote.

"This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t have done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗"

It would be recalled that in Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Tiesi.

This was after he hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi in California.

Pulse Nigeria

Cannon and Tiesi gathered together with a small group of friends and were surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Tiesi only recently finalised her divorce from Johnny Manziel.

She used to work with Cannon on his popular MTV 'Wild N Out' show.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.