Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Odion Okonofua
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/626Blaze]
Tiesi shared the big news via her Instagram page on Monday, July 25, 2022.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote.

"This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t have done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗"

It would be recalled that in Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Tiesi.

This was after he hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi in California.

Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/NickCannon]
Cannon and Tiesi gathered together with a small group of friends and were surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Tiesi only recently finalised her divorce from Johnny Manziel.

She used to work with Cannon on his popular MTV 'Wild N Out' show.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son GoldenSagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

