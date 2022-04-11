RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

NTV journalist Eric Isinta weds love of his life Antonette [Video]

The bride was shining in an all-white mermaid dress

NTV camera journalist Eric Isinta married the love of his life in a wedding ceremony over the weekend held at Nairobi Central SDA Church.

Eric and his wife Antonette exchanged vows as family, friends and colleagues gathered to witness the joyous moment.

For a journalist who prefers being behind, the camera he was not at all camera shy, going ahead to express his excitement as he danced the afternoon away.

The bride was shining in an all-white mermaid dress as the groom stood out in his maroon blazer, black trousers, white shirt and accessorised with a black ribbon tie.

Eric joins a growing list of journalists who also tied the knot in 2022 such as Akisa Wandera and Grace Kuria both of who are part of the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Grace Kuria and Joseph Kanja tied the knot in an exclusive wedding ceremony that was graced by their close friends and family on April 2, 2022.

Grace and Kanja’s white wedding come after the two held a traditional engagement party in Murang'a County towards the end of last year.

The two, who worked together while at Standard Media Group, had kept details of their relationship under wraps, only now confirming that they are in it for the long run.

Akisa Wandera held her traditional wedding ceremony in March in Busia county.

The news of Ms Wandera’s wedding was made public by her former colleague at KTN Mary Kilobi Atwoli, who had jotted down a congratulatory message to the newlyweds.

“Congratulations my mundika princess @akisawandera. The day was glorious indeed! Enjoy your Marriage Ma',” reads a message from Mary Kilobi.

