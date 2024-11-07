The sports category has moved to a new website.

Proud daddy moment as Ofweneke marks daughter's graduation in sweet family reunion

Lynet Okumu

Proud daddy moment as Dr Ofweneke Joins ex wife to celebrate daughter Debbie’s graduation.

Ofweneke reunites with ex-wife Nicah The Queen, to celebrate daughter Debbie's graduation
Ofweneke reunites with ex-wife Nicah The Queen, to celebrate daughter Debbie's graduation

Comedian and show host Sande Bush, popularly known as Dr Ofweneke, and his ex-partner Nicah the Queen, have set aside past differences to celebrate their daughter Debbie Blessing’s graduation at St Bakhita School.

The two proud parents came together on Thursday, November 7, to honour their daughter’s achievement, showing the strength of family unity despite their tumultuous history.

In a heartwarming display of co-parenting, Nicah and Ofweneke posed together with their two daughters, marking the occasion with smiles and warm embraces.

Nicah shared a touching photo of the family, in which Ofweneke can be seen holding their children close, beaming with pride. The younger daughter wore her school uniform, adding to the celebration’s sentimental feel.

Nicah shared her pride and gratitude in an Instagram post dedicated to Debbie. She expressed how proud both parents and Debbie’s older sister are of her achievement, thanking Dr. Ofweneke for being a dedicated father.

She wrote, “Congratulations Debbie on your big day! Daddy, mommy, and your big sister are so proud of you. @drofweneke, thank you for being a present and loving dad; may our good Lord bless you.”

Ofweneke posted a video capturing a heartfelt moment between him and Debbie.

In the video, he walks up to his daughter, embraces her warmly, and then leads her to his car, opening the door for her with a proud smile.

The comedian captioned the video, “Niwacheni nilie leo hata!!! Tafuteni Mungu wangu He overworks!! Today Debbie has graduated,” expressing his emotions and gratitude.

While they currently co-parent peacefully, Ofweneke and Nicah’s journey has not been without its challenges.

The two, who share two children, had a publicised breakup in 2016. Initially, Ofweneke described the separation as amicable, but over time, their different perspectives on the breakup surfaced.

Nicah The Queen
Nicah The Queen Pulse Live Kenya

In a past interview, the TV47 host claimed he was the one who ended the relationship. According to him, the decision was made casually one day while he was watching TV.

However, Nicah disputed this version of events, hinting that the breakup was more complex. She even threatened to expose her side of the story, indicating that Ofweneke’s account was inaccurate.

Since the split, both have moved on, with Ofweneke now married to Maryanne Baraza, and Nicah to DJ Slaver.

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'
A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right' A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right' Pulse Live Kenya

Although they have occasionally engaged in heated exchanges on social media, it’s heartening to see the two co-parenting respectfully for the sake of their children.

