Emotional Wahu speaks for the first time after delivery [Video]

In a video clip she shared on her social media, the mother of three was seen holding her newborn daughter, an emotional moment for the 42-year-old singer.

She expressed her love for the newborn saying she loved her since the first day she knew she was pregnant, loved singing to her, and loved every kick as well as the turns she made while in her womb.

"From the moment I knew I was carrying you, I loved you. I've loved every kick & turn you made, the doctor's visits where I saw your heartbeat; I loved singing to you, talking to you, I've worried, I've prayed, and feeling a myriad of emotions for the past 9 months," she wrote captioning the video.

While detailing the journey could not express her gratitude to God in words neither could she explain the moment but attributed everything to God saying He had seen her through the journey.

"And here we are now when I finally get hold of you in my arms for the 1st time. It's difficult to explain this moment all I can say is thank you, God. You have seen us through," she said.

The celebrity couple announced the arrival of the newest member of their family on their social media platforms with a clip of Nameless holding the baby for the first time in what he said was five minutes after she was born.

The father, Nameless went ahead and said they had named the newborn girl Shiru saying she has been named after his big sister Rosemary Mutunkei according to the Kikuyu tradition.

"This is 5mins after she was born. My first earthly connection with my third born Daughter, Shiru, was named after my eldest sister Rosemary Mutunkei according to Kikuyu tradition," Nameless said.

The birth of Shiru which is the short form of Wanjiru came just days after the couple held a gender reveal on October 7 where close friends were in attendance.

