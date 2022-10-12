RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Emotional Wahu speaks for the first time after delivery [Video]

Masia Wambua

Wahu, now a mother of three, was emotional when she held Shiru for the first time after her birth.

Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office
Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office

Wahu has spoken for the first time, hours after she welcomed her thirdborn child.

In a video clip she shared on her social media, the mother of three was seen holding her newborn daughter, an emotional moment for the 42-year-old singer.

Singer Wahu sampling baby items on a shopping day out
Singer Wahu sampling baby items on a shopping day out Pulse Live Kenya

READ: And it is a...Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu reveal baby's gender

She expressed her love for the newborn saying she loved her since the first day she knew she was pregnant, loved singing to her, and loved every kick as well as the turns she made while in her womb.

"From the moment I knew I was carrying you, I loved you. I've loved every kick & turn you made, the doctor's visits where I saw your heartbeat; I loved singing to you, talking to you, I've worried, I've prayed, and feeling a myriad of emotions for the past 9 months," she wrote captioning the video.

While detailing the journey could not express her gratitude to God in words neither could she explain the moment but attributed everything to God saying He had seen her through the journey.

Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot
Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot Wahu and Nameless babybump shoot Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

"And here we are now when I finally get hold of you in my arms for the 1st time. It's difficult to explain this moment all I can say is thank you, God. You have seen us through," she said.

The celebrity couple announced the arrival of the newest member of their family on their social media platforms with a clip of Nameless holding the baby for the first time in what he said was five minutes after she was born.

The father, Nameless went ahead and said they had named the newborn girl Shiru saying she has been named after his big sister Rosemary Mutunkei according to the Kikuyu tradition.

Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower
Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower Nameless and his family during Wahu's baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hii story ya kufanya vitu last minute - Wahu takes Nameless shopping for baby stuff

"This is 5mins after she was born. My first earthly connection with my third born Daughter, Shiru, was named after my eldest sister Rosemary Mutunkei according to Kikuyu tradition," Nameless said.

The birth of Shiru which is the short form of Wanjiru came just days after the couple held a gender reveal on October 7 where close friends were in attendance.

alex_mwakideu Congratulations The Mathenges

maureenwaititu Shiru is such a blessed girl! Congratulations mama

lilianmbabazi Congratulations love Welcome to the world Princess Shiru

yvonnedarcq Congratulations mummy and daddy, what a beautiful princess and Queen. Mama, you did it

yvonneafrostreet Congratulations. So beautiful to watch

themercymyra Congratulaaaaaaaations mama Shiru what a blessing and a joy. Thank God for the blessing of her and to you too mama. I am super proud of and soo happily excited for y’all. Welcome to the world my princess niece Shiru. May your life be blessed through all time!!! My loves.. asanteni sana for bringing forth this precious gift!!!!!! Family mzima ibarikiwe beyond measure!! Love y’all sana

Read Also

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Emotional Wahu speaks for the first time after delivery [Video]

Emotional Wahu speaks for the first time after delivery [Video]

Make your Friday evening epic with Sh3,000 at the Mövenpick Hotel, here's how

Make your Friday evening epic with Sh3,000 at the Mövenpick Hotel, here's how

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

5 key attributes that have made Joy Kendi one of Kenya's most successful influencers

5 key attributes that have made Joy Kendi one of Kenya's most successful influencers

Miracle Baby announces pregnancy with fiancée

Miracle Baby announces pregnancy with fiancée

I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

I can write a whole book - Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

Story behind Kenya's only presidential convertible car [Photos]

Story behind Kenya's only presidential convertible car [Photos]

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Lavender Orengo married the love of her life Albert in a ceremony held in the upmarket suburbs of Karen, Nairobi.

Photos: How Orengo's daughter's wedding went down during private ceremony

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

How to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

King Kaka and wife Nana Owiti

Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage