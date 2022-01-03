Pascal Tokodi & Grace Ekirapa expecting their first child together [Photos]

Award-winning Kenyan Actor Pascal Tokodi and his sweetheart Grace Ekirapa are expecting their first child together.
The couple announced the pregnancy with cute baby bump photos
The two love birds made the announcement via their social media handles with exquisite baby bump photos.
An excited Tokodi said that that a place in his heart that he never knew was empty had been filled with the good news.
“A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled. 🙏♥️👪,” wrote Pascal Tokodi.
On the other hand, Grace Ekirapa wrote; “The Lord continues to Perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy New Year from our growing Family❤️❤️❤️ Cc @pascaltokodi,”.
Congratulations to the lovely couple.
