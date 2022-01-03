Pascal Tokodi & Grace Ekirapa expecting their first child together [Photos]

The two love birds made the announcement via their social media handles with exquisite baby bump photos.

An excited Tokodi said that that a place in his heart that he never knew was empty had been filled with the good news.

Pascal Tokodi & Bae Grace Ekirapa Expecting their first child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled. 🙏♥️👪,” wrote Pascal Tokodi.

On the other hand, Grace Ekirapa wrote; “The Lord continues to Perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy New Year from our growing Family❤️❤️❤️ Cc @pascaltokodi,”.

Congratulations to the lovely couple.

