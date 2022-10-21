RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Pastor T shares 5 things he has learnt as he marks fifth marriage anniversary

Masia Wambua

Pastor T Mwangi and his wife Claudia Kabi mark their fifth wedding anniversary

Pastor T and his wife Claudia Kabi
Pastor T and his wife Claudia Kabi

Pastor T. Mwangi, the Lead Minister of Life Church Limuru & The Gathering of Champions, and his wife Claudia Kabi Wahito are celebrating five years as husband and wife.

While celebrating their fifth anniversary Pastor T. Mwangi took to social media and shared his gratitude to God for the love, care and protection through the five years.

He recognised the fact that it has been God who had seen them through the five years they have been together adding that they have enjoyed all manner of blessings.

"Five years of purpose, grace, and love. We celebrate the Lord as the Kahuras or T's for His love, care, and protection in our five years of marriage. We have seen the covenantal blessing of marriage and the fruit of the womb in these five years. In an age where marriages are under serious attack, we can only be thankful to God for keeping our marriage," he wrote.

For the five years, the 'Finje Finje' singer has been married, he said he has learned five things that are crucial in marriage life which are.

Mr T and his wife, Claudia Kabi
Mr T and his wife, Claudia Kabi Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Pastor T reaches out to Akorino brothers' after an alleged twisted love affair

  1. Purpose and not love alone is the key to a lasting marriage.
  2. Children are a blessing but motherhood and fatherhood are new dynamics in a marriage that must be embraced quickly.
  3. The journey to oneness is everlasting, but the first step is taken after the vows.
  4. A forgiving heart is a good heart for a sustainable marriage.
  5. Teamwork is what makes teamwork. Especially teamwork in prayer and all other things.

Pastor T. Mwangi's messages mostly target the youth and most of the talk goes around topics such as sexuality, godliness, family, and music.

Read Also

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Last-minute rush - Diana Marua goes shopping for her soon-to-come baby

Last-minute rush - Diana Marua goes shopping for her soon-to-come baby

Pastor T shares 5 things he has learnt as he marks fifth marriage anniversary

Pastor T shares 5 things he has learnt as he marks fifth marriage anniversary

Jaguar's baby mama, Magda Ngima celebrates daughter's big day

Jaguar's baby mama, Magda Ngima celebrates daughter's big day

Pinky Ghelani's 4-step guide to living as your best self [Video]

Pinky Ghelani's 4-step guide to living as your best self [Video]

5 lessons from Zari's young love on dating a younger man

5 lessons from Zari's young love on dating a younger man

Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn

The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn

From farm to fork: How world’s food supply chain is changing [Opinion]

From farm to fork: How world’s food supply chain is changing [Opinion]

'Afro Excellence' - Inspired looks we loved from Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 [Photos]

'Afro Excellence' - Inspired looks we loved from Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 [Photos]

Trending

Radio Presenter, Jeridah Andayi

Radio presenter Jeridah Andayi opens up on career, loss of daughter

Daddie Marto and wife Koku Lwanga

Actor Daddie Marto and wife expecting baby number 3

5 Lessons from Zari's young love before you date a younger man

5 lessons from Zari's young love on dating a younger man

Bahati and Diana Marua

The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn