Pastor T shares 5 things he has learnt as he marks fifth marriage anniversary

While celebrating their fifth anniversary Pastor T. Mwangi took to social media and shared his gratitude to God for the love, care and protection through the five years.

He recognised the fact that it has been God who had seen them through the five years they have been together adding that they have enjoyed all manner of blessings.

"Five years of purpose, grace, and love. We celebrate the Lord as the Kahuras or T's for His love, care, and protection in our five years of marriage. We have seen the covenantal blessing of marriage and the fruit of the womb in these five years. In an age where marriages are under serious attack, we can only be thankful to God for keeping our marriage," he wrote.

For the five years, the 'Finje Finje' singer has been married, he said he has learned five things that are crucial in marriage life which are.

Pulse Live Kenya

Purpose and not love alone is the key to a lasting marriage. Children are a blessing but motherhood and fatherhood are new dynamics in a marriage that must be embraced quickly. The journey to oneness is everlasting, but the first step is taken after the vows. A forgiving heart is a good heart for a sustainable marriage. Teamwork is what makes teamwork. Especially teamwork in prayer and all other things.