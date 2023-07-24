People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

1,074 users of Ashley Madison were invited to respond to a survey regarding their jobs. These were the results of the survey:

1. Female doctors and nurses

The field of medicine has emerged as the leading profession for women who engage in infidelity. 23% of women worked as nurses or doctors. These women in the medical field engage in affairs because of the long hours spent at work coupled with stress.

2. Handymen

The majority of men who cheated were handymen and offered various services. They represented 29% of the men who responded.

Jobs such as plumbing, mechanical work, and electrical work and so on often come with erratic hours and schedules, providing men with discreet opportunities to engage in secret relationships without being discovered.

3. Entrepreneurs

The third most common occupation for both male and female cheaters was entrepreneurship. According to the report, one explanation for this would be that self-starters prefer to do things on their own terms and in their own way, thus they "are likely to take control of their sex life the way they do their business."

4. Teachers

Female teachers are predominantly involved in extramarital relationships. 12% of all female teachers are unfaithful in their relationships. Men teachers are less likely to cheat since they appear to experience less strain and stress in the classroom.

Female teachers often experience more stress because they are perceived as weak by their students. Cheating is sometimes caused by stress.

5. Tech bros and sis

People in this profession are typically thought to be shy, though they are quite cheaters.

In the field of information technology, men are also more likely to cheat. It was discovered that 12% of male IT employees cheated. 8% of women working in information technology are also cheaters, which is a close second.

6. Women in Finance

Women in finance are more likely to cheat, with 9% of bankers, analysts, and brokers having relationships outside marriage. This is because working with assets and wealth is seen as having power.

7. Men and women in hospitality and retail

These include those who work in hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts, and so on.

In this line of work, the ratio of men and women who cheat is almost equal. Men commit adultery at a rate of 8%, while women commit it at a rate of 9%. This profession has the highest divorce rate.

Service industry workers put in a lot of time and deal with a lot of people. This is because working around people and at hotels, where private rooms are easily accessible, opens you up to the prospect of infidelity.

8. Entertainers

Although there have been numerous news reports on famous people, including actors, singers, and comedians, involved in adultery, the truth is that they are not as inclined to cheat as those in other professions.

It may come as a surprise that only 4% of female and 3% of male celebrities in the entertainment sector were discovered to be liars.