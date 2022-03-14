RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Many fans of the 'Saturday Night Live' star believe the tattoo was handwritten by Kim herself.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson [Instagram/KimKardashian] [Instagram/PeteDavidson]
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson [Instagram/KimKardashian] [Instagram/PeteDavidson]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian's new lover Pete Davidson has tattooed her name on his chest.

Recommended articles

Pete and Kanye West spent the weekend calling each other out.

The New tattoo which spells out “KIM” in black letters was revealed in since-deleted screenshots from his heated text exchange with Kanye West on Sunday.

Many fans of the 'Saturday Night Live' star believe the tattoo was handwritten by Kim herself.

The selfie displaying the ink surfaced on Sunday when the comedian’s “King of Staten Island” collaborator Dave Sirus shared screenshots from Davidson’s text convo with Kanye.

Pete allegedly slammed Kanye in his now-deleted texts over the weekend.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8 am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,'' he texted Kanye.

“I’ve decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Kanye and Pete have been at loggerheads since Pete hooked up with Kim.

There have been several reports of Kanye spreading rumours about Pete.

Kanye was alleged to have told people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.

"Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” a source told PageSix.

Kardashian and Davidson started dating in 2021, months after she separated from the Yeezy founder.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Caroline Mutoko gives untold story of Raila's crush who went missing [Video]

Caroline Mutoko gives untold story of Raila's crush who went missing [Video]

Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest

Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest

Ex-KTN news anchor Akisa Wendera weds in lavish traditional wedding [Photos]

Ex-KTN news anchor Akisa Wendera weds in lavish traditional wedding [Photos]

Judiciary advertises vacancies with salaries of upto Sh1.1 million

Judiciary advertises vacancies with salaries of upto Sh1.1 million

Work for your money, don't depend on men - Nollywood actress advises women

Work for your money, don't depend on men - Nollywood actress advises women

Lip care: 6 tips for taking care of your lips

Lip care: 6 tips for taking care of your lips

What Gen-Zs fail to understand about the ‘Gen-Z vs Millennial’ war

What Gen-Zs fail to understand about the ‘Gen-Z vs Millennial’ war

5 reasons you should never flip your car mats

5 reasons you should never flip your car mats

Did you know Timbuktu is a real city in West Africa?

Did you know Timbuktu is a real city in West Africa?

Trending

Ladies, here's why a guy who isn’t texting you is not worth your time

Lady in bed

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy share pregnancy photos on Instagram for the 1st time

Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy shares pregnancy photos on Instagram for the 1st time

Award-winning dancer Aggie & boyfriend welcome a bouncing baby boy

Dancer Aggie and boyfriend welcome their first child together

Work for your money, don't depend on men - Nollywood actress advises women

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem