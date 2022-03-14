Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest

Pete and Kanye West spent the weekend calling each other out.

The New tattoo which spells out “KIM” in black letters was revealed in since-deleted screenshots from his heated text exchange with Kanye West on Sunday.

Many fans of the 'Saturday Night Live' star believe the tattoo was handwritten by Kim herself.

The selfie displaying the ink surfaced on Sunday when the comedian’s “King of Staten Island” collaborator Dave Sirus shared screenshots from Davidson’s text convo with Kanye.

Pete allegedly slammed Kanye in his now-deleted texts over the weekend.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8 am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom,'' he texted Kanye.

“I’ve decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Kanye and Pete have been at loggerheads since Pete hooked up with Kim.

There have been several reports of Kanye spreading rumours about Pete.

Kanye was alleged to have told people that Davidson is a junkie in addition to threatening that he’s going to have the “Saturday Night Live” star beaten up.

"Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” a source told PageSix.