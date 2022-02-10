10 stunning photos of Zari Hassan & her 'Ben10' boyfriend GK Choppa

Ms Hassan shared 10 photos in unapologetic public displays of affection with her new lover and netizens could not help but gush over the two.

In the pictures, Zari was seen on a shopping spree with her new man, now identified as GK Choppa, but the two could barely keep their hands off each other.

On the other hand, Choppa has been pampering Zari with sweet words as he shared their romantic moments on Instagram. Choppa is a Ugandan businessman based in South Africa as well.

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Hassan and GK’s newfound love come days after the mother of five denied being in a new relationship. At the time she described GK as a good friend but as it stands, there is more than meets the eye.

“He is a friend of mine, please stop spreading lies. We can’t be friends in peace without you assuming mjolo vibes. Eeeh wena!” reacted Zari Hassan. Mjolo is a South African slang word for 'relationship'.

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

End of Zari's last relationship

In 2021, Zari featured on the list of celebrities who broke up with their lovers, after going separate ways with the man she was dating then, under unclear circumstances.

The Brooklyn City College CEO had used February 14, 2021 (Valentine’s Day) to unveil the face of her then-new lover 'Dark Stallion'. It was the first time netizens were having a clear look at Zari’s 'Dark Stallion' as all the previous photos had been captured strategically to hide his face.

Months later, the two went separate ways and Zari had to pull down all the pictures she had taken with Dark Stallion.

Zari Hassan and GK Choppa's beautiful photos

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya

Zari steps out with new ben-10 boyfriend and netizens can’t keep calm Pulse Live Kenya