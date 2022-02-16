RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

How Karen Nyamu's surprise baby shower went down [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Nairobi senatorial hopeful Karen Nyamu was on Tuesday, treated to a surprise baby shower by a section of her close female friends.

Nyamu divulged that her friends had a hard time tricking her in order to show up at the baby shower which she knew nothing about.

She mentioned that the friends who organized the surprise party have been involved in all her previous baby showers.

“Yesterday my day ones did the thing, I was dozing off at the antenatal clinic and I couldn’t wait to get home and sleep. So when Bakhita tried to sneak in her 'Tuesday plan' I was having none of that!

“Haikua rahisi but nilifika (it wasn't easy but I went) to my beautiful surprise baby shower. It was nice, intimate, and made me reflect, these girls have been involved in all my three baby showers. Going all out and gifting me! Of course nililia (I cried) hio ni (that's a) standard. Thank you babe gals,” wrote Karen Nyamu.

The City politician went public with her pregnancy in August 2021, as she accused her baby daddy - Samidoh - of domestic abuse.

Nyamu, who is a Director at the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, at the time narrated that the incident happened over a trip to Mombasa, which she said was work-related.

The aspiring politician went on to accuse the Kikuyu Benga musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 (Pro Max) which retailed at about Sh150,000 at the time.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti [Maximum Security Prison].

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he check all around until he found me,” she narrated.

In February 2021, Karen confirmed that the Kikuyu singer is the father to her son Sam Muchoki Jnr after months’ of speculations.

In March, Samidoh confirmed that indeed he had an affair with Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their first son.

Samidoh regretted that he had put his family (with wife Edday Nderitu), and himself in a bad situation. He, however, emphasised that he had never considered leaving his wife of 11 years, for another woman.

He went on to state that he is a proud father and would always support all his children in every way.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

