Portable marries baby mama on their child's naming ceremony

Odion Okonofua
Portable and his wife, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi, got married according to Muslim rights during the week.

It also coincided with the naming ceremony of their child, Opeyemi Zazuu.

The singer had announced via his Instagram page earlier in the week about the arrival of his son.

"Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi😁🙏 Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy ZAZUU Son @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi Iya baby😁," he wrote.

The singer might be in a celebratory mood but has some questions to answer with the police.

According to a statement released by the spokesman of the Ogun State police command, the singer has been told to report himself to the nearest police station after ordering the attack on a young man.

"Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated," part of the statement read.

"In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered."

Portable is a Nigerian artist who rose to fame after getting Olamide and dancer Poco Lee to feature in the now-famous hit single 'Zazu Zeh.'

Unarguably one of the most controversial musicians of his time, the 28-year-old Ogun State indigene has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Odion Okonofua

