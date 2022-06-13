RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Post Malone welcomes daughter with partner

Odion Okonofua
American rapper Post Malone [Instagram/PostMalone]
American rapper Post Malone [Instagram/PostMalone]

The music star made this known on Monday, June 13, 2022, during one of the episodes of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show.

Malone shared that he became a dad as he told Stern that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before recently heading to the recording studio.

It would be recalled that the rapper told “Circle'' in May that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told the publication.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

The rapper held a party to celebrate the big news at that time.

Austin Richard Post, known professionally as Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Known for his introspective songwriting and variegated vocal styles, Malone has gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of pop, hip hop, R&B, and trap.

Odion Okonofua

