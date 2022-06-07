RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo of their daughter Lilibet

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet “Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021. [Instagram/HarryAndMeghan]
Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021.

The photos were released as the little princess turned one.

A very private party was held to celebrate her birthday and was attended by the royals' close friends and family.

The part was held over the weekend in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes say the party was a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” for “close friends and family.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news earlier in February.

The news was shared months after Meghan revealed that she went through a painful miscarriage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

