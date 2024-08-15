The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds

Amos Robi

First impressions are shaped by a combination of factors, many of which extend beyond mere physical appearance

An AI-generated image of A warm and romantic scene of an African young couple on a date in a cozy café
An AI-generated image of A warm and romantic scene of an African young couple on a date in a cozy café

First impressions are often formed within seconds of meeting someone and can have a lasting impact on how a relationship or interaction develops.

When it comes to men forming first impressions of women, several factors play a significant role.

These factors can range from physical appearance to body language, and even to the way a woman communicates.

In this article, we’ll explore the key qualities that influence first impressions from men towards women.

It’s no secret that physical appearance is often the first thing noticed in any encounter. For many men, a woman’s appearance plays a crucial role in shaping their initial impression.

Couple talking while on a date
Couple talking while on a date Pulse Live Kenya

This includes aspects like grooming, dressing style, and overall presentation. While beauty standards vary, a woman who appears well-groomed and confident in her style is more likely to leave a positive first impression.

Non-verbal cues can speak volumes during a first meeting. Body language such as eye contact, posture, and gestures can significantly influence how a woman is perceived by a man.

Open and relaxed body language typically conveys approachability and warmth, which can make a positive impact.

Confidence is universally attractive, and a woman who exudes self-assurance often makes a strong first impression.

Confidence is not just about how a woman carries herself but also about how she interacts with others.

Couple on a date (Spilled News)
Couple on a date (Spilled News) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

A confident woman engages in conversations, expresses her opinions clearly, and is comfortable in her own skin.

The way a woman communicates can significantly influence a man’s first impression. This includes her tone of voice, choice of words, and how well she listens.

Effective communication is key to establishing a connection, and a woman who can hold an engaging conversation often leaves a lasting impression.

Men often appreciate women who are sincere and authentic. In a world where superficial interactions are common, a woman who is genuine and true to herself can make a strong impression.

Authenticity means being comfortable with who you are and not trying to conform to what you think others expect.

Humour is a powerful tool in social interactions, and a woman with a good sense of humour can quickly win a man’s favour.

A young couple on a date
A young couple on a date A young couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to find a genuine girlfriend in Nairobi

A shared laugh can break the ice and create a sense of camaraderie, making the first encounter more enjoyable and memorable.

Emotional intelligence, or the ability to understand and manage emotions, is a highly valued quality.

A woman who demonstrates empathy, compassion, and the ability to read social cues is likely to be seen as emotionally intelligent, which can greatly influence a man’s first impression.

Men are often attracted to women who are independent and have their own goals and ambitions.

A young couple on a date
A young couple on a date A young couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Escape the chill: 10 indoor date ideas to beat July cold

A woman who is passionate about her career, hobbies, or personal development can make a strong first impression as someone who is self-sufficient and driven.

Amos Robi

