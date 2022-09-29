I still want to be the Chebet he married three decades ago - Rachel Ruto

Rachel reminisced how their wedding year coincided with the restoration of multiparty democracy and how their lives were transformed from their little house in Dagoretti to State House.

She also disclosed that they both had nicknames for each other; Bill and Chichi.

“Bill, a young and ambitious family man, sent himself out to fend for us. Six years later, in 1997, with a young family to raise, at 31, Bill would become the MP for Eldoret North and that move changed our family life forever.

“Gradually, he rose through the political ranks, assuming new leadership roles. Bill no longer belonged to us. He was the property of the electorates. The public, the people he led, and I became a mother to many. Our doors were opened, every day, to the needs of the people,” she said in a post.

Rachel recalled having to raise her children and nurture many others who saw a mother in her.

She added that, in her wildest imagination, she did not think of ever becoming the first lady, comparing herself with her husband, whose ambition knew no boundaries.

“He pronounced nothing but greatness for himself and us all. If you would tell him then that he would someday become the President, I am certain he would have smiled and replied with an Amen,” she continued.

The first lady said that even as Ruto begins his journey as the head of state, she will release him to serve Kenyans and deliver his promise to the citizens.

“With his new responsibility as the President, I don't intend to learn selfishness now. I still want to be the Chebet he married three decades ago. His supportive wife Chichi, caring mother of his children and the accommodative First Lady of the People of Kenya,” she stated.

Rachel vowed to ensure the doors to State House are open, even wider and the tables set, even broader.

“That House on the Hill will not be an unreachable tower but a place of motherly comfort for Kenyans from all walks of life. You are a great man with an exceptional story, go and make this country great and exceptional. I love you. Kenya loves you,” she concluded.