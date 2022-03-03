Celebrity couple Milly and Kabi WaJesus popularly known as 'The WaJesus' family have sparked mixed reactions among netizens after recreating American singer and Beautypreneur Robyn Rihanna Fenty alias Rihanna’s pregnancy outfit.
Reactions as Milly WaJesus recreates Rihanna’s pregnancy look [Photos]
Celebrities gush over Milly after copying Rihanna’s pregnancy look
On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the award-winning couple released a video and photos with Milly donned in an outfit similar to the one Rihanna used to announce her pregnancy to the world.
The love birds made it clear that the look had been inspired by the American singer. A pregnant Milly WaJesus had also been pitted against Rihanna in the shared photos.
"Ati mnaniita aje “good girl Milly” “Mirihana” “Good girl Riri” na gani ingine ?😂 @fiestahousematernity did it great styling, makeup and Photoshop. On a real though rate the recreation? Ati Riri WaJesus nimuiganu,” posed Milly WaJesus.
Kabi WaJesus added; “Good girl RiRi 😂😂 ati watu wanasema Milly anafanana na Rihanna? Sijui nani alimwambia hivyo but she actually believes it hadi akaenda kufanywa Photoshoot ya look alike. Nivile tu sina mavin na jacket otherwise 😂😂😂😂…. @fiestahousematernity good job on recreating this look and doing An amazing bump shoot for my love,”.
Kabi and Milly unveiled their second pregnancy in a unique way, after putting their family portrait on a huge billboard with a message that their family was expanding on January 18, 2022.
The exciting news of Rihanna's pregnancy was confirmed on January 31, 2022, after her photos with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City surfaced online.
In the pictures, the Fenty founder had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, which was buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem.
Comment left under Milly and Kabi’s posts on Instagram suggest that the couple nailed it - in recreating Rihanna’s pregnancy outfit.
Reactions after Milly recreated Rihanna's Pregnancy look
kalekyemumo “Nailed it💯💯💯”
kate_actress “Looove it 😍”
mylee_staicey ‘Eeeeeishhhh Riri wa Jesus😍😍Love it🔥”
carey_priscilla ‘You Nailed 🙌❤️”
_najmaali_ “I feel like you rocked it better😍😍 @millywajesus imewezaa”
spencermomanyi ‘Rihanaa Wajesus 👏👏😂😂❤️❤️”
fiestahousematernity “Our very own Riri wajesus nailed it!!🔥🔥😂😂😂”
kalissawangare “Hio mimic iko Soo real❤️❤️❤️”
ms_ogolla “Milly you have nailed it🔥🔥🔥🔥”
blissnblushkitchen “🙌10/10 this is lovely”
joan.mutethya.5 “Wow🔥🔥🔥Milly is so beatiful than riri”
shar.onsherry15 “Na ni ukweli wee ni rii wa kanairo😂😂”
