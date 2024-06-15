The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Men, this is why she never came back to your house after the first visit

Lynet Okumu

You might think everything went well during her first visit to your house, but if she never returned, there could be several reasons.

An AI-generated image of a man sited in an unkept house
An AI-generated image of a man sited in an unkept house

First impressions are everything, especially when it comes to dating. You might think everything went well during her first visit to your house, but if she never returned, there could be several reasons why.

If you've been puzzled about why she didn't return after that first visit, understanding these potential pitfalls can help you improve your hosting skills and create a more inviting atmosphere for future guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest turn-offs for women is a dirty or cluttered living space. If your house is messy, has dirty dishes piled up, or if there’s a distinct unpleasant smell, it’s likely she won’t want to return.

A clean and tidy home shows that you take care of your surroundings and, by extension, yourself. It’s important to spend some time tidying up before inviting someone over. Pay special attention to areas like the kitchen and bathroom, which can be particularly telling of your hygiene habits.

An AI-generated image of a man sited in an unkept house
An AI-generated image of a man sited in an unkept house An AI-generated image of a man sited in an unkept house Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to the cleanliness of your home, your personal hygiene plays a crucial role. If you haven’t showered, if your clothes are dirty, or if you have bad breath, these are significant red flags.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women appreciate a man who takes care of himself. Make sure you are well-groomed and smelling fresh before she arrives. Simple things like brushing your teeth and wearing clean clothes can make a huge difference.

Hospitality is key when hosting someone in your home. If you didn’t offer her a drink or make her feel comfortable, she might not have felt welcomed.

It’s essential to be a good host, which includes offering refreshments, ensuring she is comfortable, and engaging in pleasant conversation. Being attentive to her needs can go a long way in making her feel valued and appreciated.

An AI-generated image of a tidy kitchen
An AI-generated image of a tidy kitchen An AI-generated image of a tidy kitchen Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Your behavior during her visit can significantly impact her desire to return. If you were overly aggressive, made inappropriate jokes, or behaved in a manner that made her uncomfortable, she would likely avoid coming back.

Respecting boundaries and being considerate are vital. Make sure your actions reflect kindness and respect.

Your home environment plays a crucial role in her overall experience. If your place is poorly lit, has an unpleasant odor, or is filled with old, worn-out furniture, it might not create a welcoming atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investing in some basic home decor, good lighting, and ensuring your place smells nice can create a more inviting space.

An AI-generated image of a dirty surrounding
An AI-generated image of a dirty surrounding An AI-generated image of a dirty surrounding Pulse Live Kenya

If your main focus during her visit was on physical intimacy rather than getting to know her, she might feel disrespected and objectified.

Building a connection is essential, and making her feel like you are genuinely interested in her as a person will make her more likely to want to return. Take things slow and let the relationship develop naturally.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you didn’t have any plans or activities for her visit, she might have felt bored or unimportant.

Planning a nice dinner, having a movie night, or engaging in an activity you both enjoy can make her feel like you put effort into her visit. Showing that you care enough to plan something special can leave a lasting impression.

An AI-generated image of a tidy kitchen
An AI-generated image of a tidy kitchen An AI-generated image of a tidy kitchen Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Communication is key in any relationship. If you didn’t engage in meaningful conversation or if the interaction felt forced, she might not feel the desire to return.

Listening actively, showing interest in what she has to say, and having open, honest communication can help build a stronger connection.

While being open is good, sharing too much personal information too soon can be overwhelming.

If you talked excessively about past relationships, personal problems, or sensitive topics, she might have felt uncomfortable. It’s important to gauge the level of openness and share gradually as the relationship progresses.

ADVERTISEMENT
An AI-generated image of a kept bedroom
An AI-generated image of a kept bedroom An AI-generated image of a kept bedroom Pulse Live Kenya

If you didn’t consider her comfort during the visit, she might not feel inclined to come back.

This includes things like adjusting the room temperature, offering a comfortable seat, or ensuring she feels safe. Being attentive to her comfort shows that you care about her well-being.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ladies: These 7 types of shoes will tell you if he's the one

Ladies: These 7 types of shoes will tell you if he's the one

Men, this is why she never came back to your house after the first visit

Men, this is why she never came back to your house after the first visit

Celebrities & government employees who made remarkable career comebacks in 2024

Celebrities & government employees who made remarkable career comebacks in 2024

Understanding the process of grief & tips to cope with loss of a loved one

Understanding the process of grief & tips to cope with loss of a loved one

Daniel Koikai’s final moments before death struck on daughter Jahmbi Koikai’s burial day

Daniel Koikai’s final moments before death struck on daughter Jahmbi Koikai’s burial day

9 things you should never say to your step-children

9 things you should never say to your step-children

9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

What typical African American weddings look like

What typical African American weddings look like

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In nearly all of the photos, newlywed joy was on full display.

What typical African American weddings look like

An AI-generated image of a man sited in an unkept house

Men, this is why she never came back to your house after the first visit

An AI-generated image of a very beautiful African lady coming out of a Range Rover

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner